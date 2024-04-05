Nasdaq Weekly Options Expansion: Meeting Surging Investor Demand and Risk Management Needs

Expanded Weekly Options Listings

In mid-January 2026, the options market took another evolutionary leap. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approved Nasdaq's request to expand "weekly" options listings to include Monday and Wednesday expirations for nine elite securities — a move that reflects fundamental shifts in how investors manage risk and capture opportunity.

Why does this matter? The answer reveals how derivatives markets are responding to unprecedented investor demand.

Expiration: A Point in Time

To do so, it’s important to understand that “expiration” is simply a moment in time. One of the things that makes derivatives unique, when compared to an equity or ETF, is the finite lifespan for the exposure.

For example, Intel went public in October of 1971. They chose to list their shares on the recently established Nasdaq Stock Market. An investor could have purchased shares of INTC and held them for 54+ years. An equity exposure can theoretically be maintained in perpetuity (assuming no mergers, bankruptcy, other delisting activity). Stock does not “expire.”

In 1973, the nascent options industry celebrated its first “expiration.” Expirations have occurred countless times in the intervening 50+ years. The process remains constant. The only thing that’s changed is the frequency of occurrence. In short, expiration is simply a point in time where an option either has intrinsic value or becomes worthless.

Evolution

Nasdaq has been an innovator since inception. The near frictionless experience of buying or selling a security that modern investors enjoy was pioneered by early Nasdaq leaders. It was the first entirely electronic securities marketplace.

There’s been similar, technologically-driven evolutions in the derivatives market. Originally, options expired quarterly. Then came monthly expiration cycles. In 2005, “weekly” options were introduced for index products. That meant there were (specific) options that expired every Friday.

In 2010, the “weekly” expiration cycle was extended to the most active ETF and single name equity products. At that point, you had access to weekly expiring options in products like QQQ and AAPL.

Monday and Wednesday expiring index and select ETF options were launched in 2016. By 2022, index products like NDX had options expiring every day that markets were open. That made for a calendar with roughly 252 expirations in a product like the Nasdaq-100 Index (NDX®). Compare that to just 12 expirations in the same product two decades prior.

Why the Expansion?

Market evolution follows demand. Nvidia's transformation from gaming niche to AI infrastructure powerhouse mirrors the options market's journey from specialized tool to mainstream necessity.

The expansion to Monday and Wednesday expirations reflects three converging forces:

Investor demand: Record participation from individual, advisory, and institutional clients.

Risk management precision: Shorter-dated options enable more granular exposure and hedging strategies.

Market maturity: Infrastructure, clearing, and liquidity can now support this complexity

Every expansion has been demand-driven, not supply-pushed.

What Products?

Nasdaq presented clear parameters for product eligibility in the expanded weekly series. There are constraints around market capitalization and option volumes (liquidity). The criteria is dependent upon the previous quarter and allows for equity products with a minimum of $700 billion in market cap. The requirements for ETF inclusion require $50 billion in assets under management. On the (options) volume side, the rules stipulate at least 10 million in average monthly option contracts (roughly ½ million in ADV).

A very select group of equities and ETFs met those constraints (Q4 2025). They include:

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Amazon (AMZN)

Apple (AAPL)

Meta Platforms Inc. (META)

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT)

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)

Tesla Inc. (TSLA)

Broadcom (AVGO)

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT)

To read more about the filing (from August of 2025) click here.

There’s one other important restriction. There will not be a Monday or Wednesday expiration listed on dates that coincide with a known earnings announcement post close. For example, TSLA, MSFT, and META Q4 earnings are slated to be announced after the close on Wednesday, January 28. There will not be Wednesday expiring “weeklies” listed for those tickers expiring the same day as an earnings announcement.

For Whom?

The short answer: anyone using options to gain exposure or manage risk.

The more interesting answer: this reflects a demographic revolution in derivatives markets. What began as an institutional tool in the 1970s now serves millions of individual investors, registered investment advisors, and sophisticated institutions all seeking precision in an increasingly volatile market.

The proof is in the volume. NDX options, which have offered daily expirations for years, are setting records. January 2026 volume is running 15% above Q4 2025's record-breaking pace.

Demand isn't slowing, it's accelerating.

The nine-ticker expansion complements existing high-liquidity products and represents natural evolution in a maturing, growing market.

Nasdaq’s industry leadership has been on display for decades and this is the latest example.