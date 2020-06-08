Nasdaq Unveils ESG Training Platform to Help Companies Navigate the ESG Landscape

In response to the current market developments, Nasdaq has designed a new ESG training to help listed companies navigate the ESG landscape and meet the investor community’s increased demand.

Environmental, social, and governance (ESG) data points have become essential tools, not only for investors seeking sustainability performance indicators, but also for public companies trying to increase operational efficiency, decrease resource dependency, and attract a new generation of empowered talent. As a response to the current market development, Nasdaq has designed a new ESG training to help listed companies navigate the ESG landscape and meet the increased demand from the investor community.

“As an increasing number of companies search for sustainable business products and processes, we recognize that each company is in a different stage of their ESG lifecycle,” said Ulrika Renstad, Nordic Head of Business Development, Nasdaq Listing Services. “Sustainable development is development that meets the needs of the present without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their own needs.”

Earlier this spring, on May 19, Nasdaq hosted a webinar on “Meeting the ESG Demand from Investors,” where participants were introduced to ESG reporting and Nasdaq’s Corporate ESG Services that support listed companies. The overwhelming interest and participation was a testament to the increasing awareness in the topic and to the industry’s effort to effectively meet the ESG demand from investors.

You can download the presentation from the webinar here or listen to the replay here.

“With this overwhelming interest, we are delighted to announce that going forward, we will add an ESG component to all upcoming sessions of our Rules and Regulations Training on the Main Market and Nasdaq First North Growth Market,” said Renstad. “ESG does not exist in a vacuum. For it to truly make an impact, it needs to be integrated in all aspects of a business. That’s why we are now adding an ESG component to our Rules and Regulations Training. With this, we expand the scope of our education platform for market participants.”

Read more and register for the training on ESG Reporting & Regulation here.