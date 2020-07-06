Nasdaq Unveils Around the World Coloring Book

Nasdaq unveiled this week Around the World, a downloadable coloring book that celebrates the diversity of its offices around the world.

The first-of-its-kind coloring book from Nasdaq is an educational activity for parents to do with their children (or for those who are kids at heart). After selecting a character and accessories, the mission is to travel to cities around the world that are home to a Nasdaq office and find the hidden Nasdaq ‘N’s. With a helpful color-by-number key, children can also color each country’s flag.

The coloring book provides a creative outlet and a safe way to connect during these unprecedented times, in which lockdown measures are being re-implemented as the number of new coronavirus cases rise.

Six illustrators brought unique, cultural representations of ten global cities to life in the book. Cindy Chung illustrated London and Stockholm; Rae Crawford illustrated Hong Kong and New York; Jonell Joshua illustrated the characters and accessories; Karyn Lee illustrated San Francisco and Toronto; and, J Yang illustrated Bangalore and Sydney.

