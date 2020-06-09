Nasdaq Turns Positive As U.S. Stocks Regain Ground Following Early Weakness

(RTTNews) - After coming under pressure early in the session, stocks have regained some ground over the course of the trading day on Tuesday. The major averages have climbed off their lows, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq reaching positive territory.

Currently, the major averages are turning in a mixed performance. While the Nasdaq is up 16.96 points or 0.2 percent at 9,941.70, the Dow is down 269.49 points or 1 percent at 27,302.95 and the S&P 500 is down 26.64 points or 0.8 percent at 3,205.75.

The early weakness on Wall Street partly reflected profit taking, as traders cashed in on the strong gains posted in recent sessions.

Selling pressure was somewhat subdued, however, with stocks holding on to the bulk of their recent gains as traders generally remain optimistic about a quick economic recovery.

Traders may also be reluctant to make more significant moves ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement on Wednesday.

The Fed is not expected to announce any significant policy changes, although traders are still likely to pay close attention to the central bank's assessment of the economic outlook.

While many of the major sectors have climbed off their worst levels, substantial weakness remains visible among energy stocks.

The pullback by the energy sector comes amid a modest decrease by the price of crude oil, with crude for July delivery slipping $0.22 to $37.97 a barrel.

Reflecting the weakness in the energy sector, the Philadelphia Oil Service Index is down by 6.2 percent, the NYSE Arca Natural Gas Index is down by 5 percent and the NYSE Arca Oil Index is down by 4 percent.

Significant weakness also remains visible among banking stocks, as reflected by the 3.4 percent slump by the KBW Bank Index. The index is pulling back after ending the previous session at its best closing level in three months.

Steel, transportation and utilities stocks are also seeing considerable weakness, while gold stocks have moved to the upside amid a sharp increase by the price of the precious metal.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance during trading on Tuesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index fell by 0.4 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index jumped by 1.1 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets all moved sharply lower on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index plunged by 2.1 percent, the German DAX Index and the French CAC 40 Index both tumbled by 1.6 percent.

In the bond market, treasuries are seeing further upside following the modest rebound seen in the previous session. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is down by 6.9 basis points at 0.815 percent.

