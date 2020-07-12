Nasdaq Trading Volume Nearly Doubled in June

Trading volume in U.S. equities on the Nasdaq (NASDAQ: NDAQ) shot dramatically higher in June, both on a month-over-month and an annual basis.

According to the latest set of statistics released by the stock exchange operator, the monthly volume for American shares was nearly 56.4 billion, up sharply from the June 2019 tally of just under 29.6 billion, and 40% higher than in May 2020.

Other instruments traded on the exchange saw similar increases, albeit at much lower total volumes. European shares saw a 63% year-over-year rise, while U.S. stock options rose at a 46% clip.

Image source: Nasdaq.

Nasdaq does not specifically offer comment on its monthly metrics. Regardless, like other stock exchanges it saw significant levels of trading in a market that was volatile at times due to the latest developments in the coronavirus pandemic. In accordance with local and state mandates, many businesses reopened; however, a dramatic rise in the number of coronavirus cases has led to a set of rather abrupt reversals.

Generally, June was a good month for bulls on the Nasdaq. In spite of the reclosings, promising advances in the fight against the coronavirus gave investors hope, even if a high number of businesses that were primed to reopen had to lock their doors again.

All told, the key Nasdaq-100 index rose by nearly 6% over the course of the month. That, by the way, was nearly four times the rate of the benchmark cross-exchange index, the S&P 500.

If the Nasdaq's performance so far this month is any indication, the exchange might repeat its feat in June. The Nasdaq-100 is up by 5.4% from July 1 to the most recent trading day, July 10.

