Nasdaq Trade Surveillance Wins 2022 Chartis RiskTech 100 Award

Nasdaq is pleased to have won the 2022 Chartis RiskTech100 award in the Trade Surveillance category. RiskTech100 is a comprehensive independent study of the major players in risk and compliance technology. It ranks the top 100 risk technology providers and identifies the top players in specific risk and compliance categories.

A number of key trends across capital markets and financial services are driving Nasdaq’s roadmap and the features and insight that will be delivered to its Trade Surveillance customers over the next two to three years.

An ever-increasing number of asset classes, benchmarks and trading venues continues to expand the scope of what needs to be monitored for market abuse. This includes new products such as cryptocurrencies which are bringing new investors to financial markets and generating significant trading volumes accompanied often by significant price volatility.

The widespread usage of algorithms has increased the speed of trading and added to the explosion in data volumes.

As surveillance technology continues to improve, traders intent on manipulating the market need to devise new and increasingly sophisticated devices to manipulate the market and attempt to fly under the radar of the detection systems.

Regulators are tightening their scrutiny and demonstrating a willingness to prosecute and levy substantial fines on market abusers. In addition, regulators are becoming more active in reviewing and challenging how participants run and configure their surveillance systems.

Trade surveillance is critical to upholding market integrity and investor confidence that they are partaking in a fair and transparent marketplace. As such, firms need an accurate and complete record of trading.

“That goes to the heart of what Nasdaq Trade Surveillance does particularly well,” says Michael O’Brien, Head of Trade Surveillance Technology at Nasdaq. “It’s all about connecting to marketplaces, obtaining a complete view of trading across multiple asset classes, and identifying potential cases of manipulation. This award is a testament to the team’s hard work to help clients protect themselves and their customer community against market abuse and financial crime.”

Notably, Nasdaq is increasing its focus on OTC products – some of which have been outside the scope of regulation. Nasdaq recently rolled out an upgraded fixed income module, and coverage of FX Options and Crypto is to follow in early 2022. In addition, they’re building a new user interface and workbench for analysts to monitor and manage their alerts and bring intelligence to their investigations. A focus of surveillance continues to be on better-targeted alerts and reducing false positives. And with its new Workbench, NTS is also focusing on the investigation process, which is equally complex – these developments are geared towards how best to serve up relevant contextual data and support tools so that analysts can make informed investigation decisions.

Nasdaq Trade Surveillance offers market participants a hosted SaaS solution with end-to-end business services that provide holistic surveillance across all asset classes and more than 200 trading venues. It’s used daily by over 2,600 compliance professionals at banks, brokers, retail banks, energy firms, corporates and buy-side firms. The combination of Nasdaq Trade Surveillance’s direct connectivity into markets, powerful out-of-the-box alert scenarios, and trading visualizations enable compliance teams to minimize surveillance challenges, reduce operational costs and manage reputational risk.