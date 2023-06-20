News & Insights

Nasdaq to transfer European power business to EEX bourse

Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

June 20, 2023 — 05:26 am EDT

Written by Baranjot Kaur for Reuters

June 20 (Reuters) - The European Energy Exchange (EEX) T3PA.DE and Nasdaq NDAQ.O said on Tuesday they have reached an agreement under which the U.S. exchange operator will transfer its European power trading and clearing business to EEX.

The deal will involve the transfer of existing open positions in Nasdaq's Nordic, French, and German power futures as well as European carbon emission allowance futures (EUAs) to EEX's clearing house European Commodity Clearing (ECC), EEX said, without disclosing any financial details of the deal.

EEX, a unit of Deutsche Boerse DB1Gn.DE, said Sweden's Nasdaq Clearing AB will not be a part of the sale. The operator said it will update the Nordic power market structure, replacing Electricity Price Area Differential (EPAD) contracts with zonal futures contracts - a market model in many other European power derivatives markets.

Nordic EPAD futures contracts are financial instruments used to cover the difference between individual zones and the system price.

The Nordic power market comprises 15 bidding zones, which combine for a common benchmark system price, but also settle individual prices for each area.

