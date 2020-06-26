Nasdaq to suspend trading of Luckin Coffee shares from Monday

Adds details from release, background

June 26 (Reuters) - Luckin Coffee Inc LK.O said on Friday its shares would be suspended from trading on the Nasdaq from next week as it withdrew a request for a hearing with the U.S. stock exchange on the delisting notice.

Shares of the Chinese company, which was served with two de-listing notices over the last two months, tumbled 35%.

They have already lost nearly 90% of their value since Luckin disclosed an internal probe against the chief operating officer for overestimating as much as 2.2 billion yuan in 2019 sales.

The Nasdaq's <NDAQ.O> reasons for delisting include public concerns raised by the fabricated transactions, company's failure to disclose material information and to file its annual report.

The stock exchange will file a Form 25 notification of delisting, when all appeal periods have expired, Luckin said in a statement.

