Nasdaq to remove shares of 4 Chinese companies after U.S. order

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Index provider Nasdaq NDAQ.O said on Friday it will remove shares of four Chinese construction and manufacturing companies after a U.S. order restricting purchase of their shares.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh and Ross Kerber; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((Kanishka.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822801;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.