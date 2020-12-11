Nasdaq to remove shares of 4 Chinese companies after U.S. order

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Index provider Nasdaq NDAQ.O said on Friday it will remove shares of four Chinese construction and manufacturing companies after a U.S. order restricting purchase of their shares.
