Nasdaq to Join BMO ETFs Webcasts to Help Canadian DIY Investors Gain Market Insights

With the rise of the pandemic, Exchange-Traded Funds (ETF) trading activity has tripled as self-directed investors look to take advantage of market lows as buying opportunities. The BMO ETF team has developed a series of weekly webinars delivering valuable thought-leadership and relevant market information to help investors build better portfolios.

Starting in late-March, the BMO ETF team launched a weekly webinar series geared to the needs of self-directed investors, and it's quickly grown a following of more than 1,500 people.

"Now more than ever, people need to understand what's going on to make clear, informed investment decisions," says Kevin Prins, MD, and Head of BMO ETFs Distribution. "It really comes down to having great content that is accessible and relevant to this audience." For the next two weeks, the focus on these webinars will be on understanding the Nasdaq-related investment portfolio considerations. “With the volatility in the tech sector during the last week, this timely information will prove to be one of the most interesting episodes,” said Prins. “These sessions have proven to help provide a unique view of investing in ETFs and market insights.”

The sessions are each week on Friday at 1 pm (EST). Anyone can register for the session by going to the following link https://prosperexperiential.com/market-insights-webinar/.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.