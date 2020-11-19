Markets
Nasdaq To Buy Verafin For $2.75 Bln - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Nasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ) and Verafin have reached a definitive agreement for Nasdaq to acquire Verafin for $2.75 billion. Nasdaq said the acquisition strengthens the company's existing regulatory technology and anti-financial crime solutions. Nasdaq anticipates the acquisition to deliver earnings per share accretion beginning in 2022 and meet the company's ROIC, or return on invested capital, and IRR objectives.

Based in St. John's, Verafin provides more than 2,000 financial institutions in North America a cloud-based platform to help detect, investigate, and report money laundering and financial fraud. Verafin's results will be reported within Nasdaq's Market Technology segment.

Nasdaq said, as a result of the acquisition, the company is raising its Market Technology segment's medium-term organic revenue annualized growth outlook to 13-16% (from 8-11% previously).

