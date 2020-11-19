Nasdaq to buy financial fraud detection firm Verafin for $2.75 bln

Adds details on financial terms

Nov 19 (Reuters) - Exchange operator Nasdaq Inc NDAQ.O said on Thursday it would buy anti-financial crime management products firm Verafin for $2.75 billion in cash.

Verafin, founded in 2003, provides more than 2,000 financial institutions in North America a cloud-based platform to help detect, investigate, and report money laundering and financial fraud.

The deal will strengthen Nasdaq's existing regulatory technology and anti-financial crime solutions, bringing Verafin's products to 250 banks, exchanges, broker-dealers and buy-side organizations, and regulatory authorities, the company said.

Nasdaq will finance the transaction, which will add to its earnings per share beginning in 2022, with a combination of $2.5 billion of debt and cash on hand.

Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru and Anna Irrera in London

