Nasdaq to buy anti-financial crime products firm Verafin for $2.75 bln

Nov 19 (Reuters) - Exchange group Nasdaq NDAQ.O said on Thursday it has agreed to buy anti-financial crime management products firm Verafin for $2.75 billion in cash.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru and Anna Irrera in London; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((noor.hussain@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; Outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2663 or +91 80 3796 2663 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.