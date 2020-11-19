US Markets
NDAQ

Nasdaq to buy anti-financial crime products firm Verafin for $2.75 bln

Contributors
Noor Zainab Hussain Reuters
Anna Irrera Reuters
Published

Exchange group Nasdaq said on Thursday it has agreed to buy anti-financial crime management products firm Verafin for $2.75 billion in cash.

Nov 19 (Reuters) - Exchange group Nasdaq NDAQ.O said on Thursday it has agreed to buy anti-financial crime management products firm Verafin for $2.75 billion in cash.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru and Anna Irrera in London; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((noor.hussain@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; Outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2663 or +91 80 3796 2663 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NDAQ

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More