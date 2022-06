June 2 (Reuters) - Nasdaq Inc NDAQ.O said on Thursday it plans to acquire sustainability and environmental, social and governance (ESG) software provider Metrio for an undisclosed amount.

(Reporting by Mehnaz Yasmin in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((Mehnaz.Yasmin@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.