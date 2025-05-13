Nasdaq, Thailand Stock Exchange Join Hands To Modernize Capital Market Ecosystem

(RTTNews) - New York-headquartered technology company Nasdaq (NDAQ) on Tuesday today announced an expanded strategic technology partnership with the Stock Exchange of Thailand aimed at modernizing Thailand's capital markets.

The Stock Exchange of Thailand aims to advance its capital market infrastructure with Nasdaq's Risk and Surveillance Technology.

SET would also promote the adoption of Nasdaq's risk and surveillance platforms within its member community to help drive consistent infrastructure across its market ecosystem.

Financial details of the transaction have not been disclosed.

