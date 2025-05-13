Markets
NDAQ

Nasdaq, Thailand Stock Exchange Join Hands To Modernize Capital Market Ecosystem

May 13, 2025 — 03:45 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - New York-headquartered technology company Nasdaq (NDAQ) on Tuesday today announced an expanded strategic technology partnership with the Stock Exchange of Thailand aimed at modernizing Thailand's capital markets.

The Stock Exchange of Thailand aims to advance its capital market infrastructure with Nasdaq's Risk and Surveillance Technology.

SET would also promote the adoption of Nasdaq's risk and surveillance platforms within its member community to help drive consistent infrastructure across its market ecosystem.

Financial details of the transaction have not been disclosed.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

NDAQ

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.