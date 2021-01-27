Nasdaq Technology Is Powering a New Era of Innovation

Following the successful migration of its BX Options market, Nasdaq now plans to move four more markets to the Nasdaq Financial Framework (NFF), accelerating the pace of innovation through enhanced functionality and capacity, while paving the way for markets around the world to utilize the same proven technology.

The BX Options market marks the first U.S. equity derivatives Nasdaq market to be powered by NFF. The two-year undertaking to bring BX Options to NFF was completed in September once all BX customers migrated to the platform. By the end of 2022, Nasdaq aims to have five markets on NFF, including BX, the Nordic derivatives market, as well as ISE, GEMX and MRX.

“BX has introduced a powerful matching engine that brings scale and new functionality to our derivatives markets in terms of risk protections, order types, auction types, and allocation methodologies that are available for configuration using NFF as its underlying architecture to interact with different applications across the Nasdaq platform,” said Daniel Brill, Associate Vice President, U.S. Options Product Development at Nasdaq.

BX options has become significantly more deterministic since transitioning to NFF, which enables firms like ours to provide more liquidity. Additionally, the high degree of commonality between BX on NFF and other exchanges powered by Nasdaq allows our team to readily and smoothly adopt the new set of protocols. Troy Kane, Head of Global Derivatives and FICC Development, Citadel Securities

NFF, which debuted in 2016, is powered by Nasdaq’s industry-recognized, ultra-low-latency INET messaging technology. It offers flexible and functionally-rich matching engine options, with the scalability and resiliency required to operate marketplaces, central clearing counterparties (CCPs), central securities depositories (CSDs), banks, brokers and companies beyond capital markets. The framework consists of a single operational core that allows marketplaces to manage the full range of trading functions – from price formation through order matching – through one solution with robust functionality supporting trading in any asset. Additionally, while the framework is available for on-prem deliveries, it is also cloud-optimized, setting the groundwork for marketplaces to eventually leverage the platform in a fully-cloud or hybrid environment. NFF is in use today at several of Nasdaq’s tier-one market technology customers around the world.

“The BX re-platform takes a significant step toward creating one matching engine targeting 70% commonality of functionality across Nasdaq’s global derivatives markets, while still allowing room for bespoke features in individual markets. Coupled with standardized APIs for connectivity across the global exchanges, Nasdaq can provide a harmonized experience to our members while reducing operational complexity and barriers of entry for those trading across multiple Nasdaq markets,” Brill added.

The NFF platform is future-forward. In being optimized for operation in cloud ecosystems, the framework will provide a foundation for Nasdaq to transition to the cloud over the next few years and will also allow the company to be more responsive but also smarter about the way in which it purchases capacity.

“When you’re making a decision about buying hardware for the next five years, and you’re forecasting volumes, if they don’t materialize, you’re left with hardware and that expense that you’re depreciating on your income statement for the next five years. But with NFF in the cloud, you can be much smarter about that and purchase capacity as you need it and as your forecast suggests,” said Tal Cohen, Executive Vice President and Head of North American Markets at Nasdaq.

“It allows for the pace of innovation to accelerate, and the reason for that is, today, for us, it’s risky and expensive to put hardware and infrastructure in place, and have it operate in an isolated matter and then try to test that,” said Cohen. “The cloud will lower those barriers to entry.”

“As these newer technologies emerge and become more mainstream, we’re able to test, deploy and get them into the market faster – and that’s a real benefit to our clients and us,” said Greg Ferrari, Vice President and Head of U.S. Options within the North American Markets unit at Nasdaq.

With BX fully migrated to NFF, Ferrari said that clients have a real appreciation for the determinism, throughput and latency of the platform. “Client feedback has been exceptionally positive, and I can’t wait to see it extended to more of our markets,” he said.

Ferrari emphasized that the North American Markets team’s work on NFF will extend beyond equity options, touching on equities, fixed income, fixed income derivatives, commodities and more.

“Doing that first here in the U.S., I think, is a testament to saying we're starting with one of the most complex markets in the world in the US Equity Options market; therefore, you should have confidence in deploying it on the six continents that we service and provide technology for,” Ferrari said.

“While we have seen great adoption of NFF across our market infrastructure operator clients around the world over the past few years, the implementation of the platform at Nasdaq’s BX options market is a huge testament to the scale, flexibility and reliability of our platform strategy,” said Magnus Haglind, Head of Product Management, Market Technology. “We have a strong partnership with our Market Services counterparts and our market infrastructure customers. Our combined experience leveraging these relationships to drive product development is truly unmatched. We have a unique feedback loop that powers continuous enhancements to the platform. All parties can benefit.”

Over the coming months, Nasdaq is continuing along its NFF roadmap to progress its future initiatives in both a cloud and hybrid world, while also empowering customers with new SaaS capabilities to manage the next wave of market innovation.