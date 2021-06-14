Nasdaq Sustainable Bond Network Unveils Investor Portal

As environmental, social and governance (ESG) investing continues to move into the mainstream, the Nasdaq Sustainable Bond Network has unveiled a new Investor Portal designed to help investors make more informed decisions as they evaluate the impact of green, social and sustainable bonds.

The Nasdaq Sustainable Network, which was launched in late 2019, is a global platform that aims to increase transparency and accessibility for environmental, social and sustainability bonds. Through the portal, investors can access standardized and consolidated data in one centralized location, improving disclosure and quality. The portal also allows investors to generate impact reports, run allocation reports and find new sustainable investments.

“Over the last year and a half we, together with issuers and close partners such as SGX, the Singapore Exchange, have seen the Nasdaq Sustainable Bond Network evolve into one of the world's leading platforms for sustainable bond transparency. With the addition of the Investor Portal, we are taking a large step to further to support investors looking to make intelligent and well-founded sustainable investment decisions, by providing with an easy to access, compare and analyze sustainable bond data on 6,500+ global sustainable bonds,” said Ann-Charlotte Eliasson, head of Sustainable Bond Network at Nasdaq

“Improving transparency and information access to ESG bond data are crucial for sustainability investment decisions. As the largest international bonds platform in Asia, Singapore Exchange is connecting the Asia Pacific region to the Nasdaq Sustainable Bond Network to provide global coverage of ESG bonds in the network – to promote trust and transparency necessary for the marketplace to work towards a sustainable future,” said Lee Beng Hong, senior managing director and head of Fixed Income, Currencies and Commodities (FICC) at SGX, the Singapore Exchange.

The Nasdaq Sustainable Network provides investors access to more than 6,500 bonds from more than 600 issuers across 51 countries. An Advisory Board, comprised of international issuers, investors, investment banks and global sustainability experts, will continue to help develop the network to best support the global sustainable bond market.

Explore the new Investor Portal here.