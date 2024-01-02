News & Insights

Markets

Nasdaq Suffers Triple-Digit Loss to Start New Year

January 02, 2024 — 04:25 pm EST

Written by jscott@sir-inc.com for Schaeffer ->

After a blockbuster 2023, Wall Street started 2024 off on a sour note as all three benchmarks settled lower. The tech-heavy Nasdaq turned in the steepest loss, shedding 245 points following a bout of profit taking and a slight uptick in interest rates. The Dow and S&P 500 managed more modest losses, while investor's "fear gauge," the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX), closed at its highest level since mid-December.

Continue reading for more on today's market, including:

  • Bitcoin's surge helped this crypto-adjacent stock pop.
  • Cinemark stock suffered after a New Year's bear note.
  • Plus, AAPL's downgrade; Southwest Airlines' fine; and a tip for short-term traders.

closing summary jan2

nyse nasdaq jan2

5 Things to Know Today

    1. Semiconductor stocks suffered a massive selloff today, with the sector's biggest exchange traded fund (ETF), the VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH), shedding more than 3%. (MarketWatch)
    2. The death count stemming from the magnitude 7.6 earthquake that struck Japan has risen to 55. The country's markets are closed until Jan. 4. (CNBC)
    3. Magnificent Seven member dinged by downgrade.
    4. More on Southwest Airlines' $140 million fine.
    5. How short-term traders should approach Wall Street's rally.

    There were no earnings of note today.

    UVOL Jan2

    Commodities Commence 2024 Mixed

    Oil futures fell Tuesday, paring earlier gains that followed heightening tensions in the Red Sea. An Iranian warships entry into the waters increased fears of crude-supply disruptions. For the session, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for February delivery shed $1.27, or 1.8%, to finish at $70.38 a barrel.

    Gold prices managed to start 2024 off on a better note, as investors bet on the U.S. Federal Reserve to slash interest rates this year. Today, February-dated gold futures added $1.60, or 0.07%, to settle at $2,073.40 per ounce.

    The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

    Tags

    Markets
    Schaeffer
    Schaeffer's Investment Research, Inc. has been providing stock market publications, market recommendation services and stock option education since its inception in 1981 by founder and CEO, Bernie Schaeffer.
    More articles by this source ->

    Stocks mentioned

    SPX
    DJIA

    More Related Articles

    Info icon

    This data feed is not available at this time.

    Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.