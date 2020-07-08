Nasdaq Submits Statement to SEC on Staff’s Roundtable on Emerging Markets

On July 8, 2020, Nasdaq submitted a written statement in advance of the SEC Staff Roundtable on Emerging Markets, which aims to spotlight risks for investors in emerging markets.

In a critical and timely way, Nasdaq believes this Roundtable implicates two important objectives of the U.S. capital markets: providing all companies, including emerging market companies, with access to additional capital to fund ground-breaking research and technological advancements; and providing U.S. investors with opportunities to diversify their portfolio by providing exposure to emerging markets.

Nasdaq applauds the SEC for convening this roundtable of various stakeholders. We believe every stakeholder plays a critical role in collectively assuring that our capital market functions effectively and investors are protected. Nasdaq hopes the roundtable will generate actionable solutions to address the risks posed by certain emerging market companies, particularly when there are constraints on the PCAOB’s ability to inspect auditor work or other restrictions placed on regulators.

View Nasdaq’s Statement here >>

