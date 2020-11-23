Nasdaq Strengthens its Footprint in Vilnius

Arminta Saladžienė at the Nasdaq Vilnius office

Through an initiative with Invest Lithuania, the official agency for direct investment and business development, Nasdaq has made a commitment to expand its footprint in Lithuania by adding up to 100 new technology job positions in the Vilnius office. The primary areas of growth and development for hiring talent will include software development, quality assurance (QA), cloud engineering, cyber security, business & data analysis, and Market Technology client success.

This growth serves as formal recognition of the talent, work ethic, teamwork and commitment to excellence that is demonstrated by Nasdaq team, as well as the presence of many high caliber professionals in the country. The Vilnius office is considered a strong contributor to Nasdaq’s overall success, and it will continue to earn this high distinction through more progress in the years to come.

Nasdaq’s Global Technology and Business Services staff in Vilnius are part of a worldwide team who are responsible for the development and deployment of technologies that power over 130 marketplaces worldwide. The ongoing expansion of Nasdaq’s Vilnius office will continue to bolster the company’s global footprint, add further value to clients around the world and expand career opportunities for highly skilled and diverse talents in technology and finance working in Lithuania.

Since launching its Global Technology and Business Services in Vilnius in 2015, Nasdaq has expanded its employee base from 30 to 390 employees over five years, making the Vilnius office Nasdaq’s second largest office in Europe and third largest globally.

Combination of a well-developed infrastructure and a robust pool of highly skilled technology and finance professionals has escalated our ability to scale and expand the services and technologies we provide globally from our Vilnius tech hub. During this next phase of our expansion, we will focus on further consolidating and reinforcing our strength in core competencies such as data analytics, technology development, cyber security and cloud operations, says Arminta Saladžienė, Vice President at Nasdaq and Vilnius Site Lead.

Despite the ongoing global pandemic, Nasdaq is demonstrating leadership and resiliency. Our Vilnius office will continue to play a key role in strengthening its global position.