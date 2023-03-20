Nasdaq Stockholm Celebrates 160 Years

Since the first day of trading on Feb. 4, 1863, the Stockholm Stock Exchange has served as a hub for innovation and opportunity. Now, 160 years later, we remain as dedicated as ever to being the trusted fabric of the Nordic financial ecosystem.

Nasdaq Stockholm is the largest stock exchange among Nasdaq’s European stock exchanges. In addition to being Nasdaq’s largest European office with over 1,000 employees, Nasdaq Stockholm currently has over 360 listings on the Main Market and over 430 listings on the First North Growth Market.

As we celebrate this milestone for Nasdaq Stockholm, we reflect on the pivotal points of our history that led us to where we are today.

In 1918, the Stockholm Stock Exchange became the world’s quietest stock exchange when a new electromechanical quotation system was taken into use. The Stockholm Stock Exchange was then the most modern stock exchange in Europe.

In 1985, the Stockholm Stock Exchange began derivatives trading, elevating an exchange that originally had only been used to trade bonds and shares. Just a year later, OMX Index was introduced, expanding its capabilities.In 1990, the exchange began using SAX, an automated securities trading system – challenging the idea that trading had to be done on the floor of an exchange.

Just a year later, the Stockholm Exchange became home to the world’s first integrated derivatives trading and clearing system – an evolvement that greatly improved the accuracy and efficiency of the market. And in 1994, the exchange became the first in Europe to accept remote members, increasing the opportunity for people across the globe to reap the benefits of Stockholm’s economy.

Over the years, the Stockholm Stock Exchange expanded, bringing more Nordic-based exchanges into the fold. In 1998, the Stockholm Stock Exchange merged with OM to form the OM Group, which eventually merged with the HEX Group (Helsinki and Finnish Central Depository) to form OMHEX in 1999. After changing the name to OMX, it then acquired the Copenhagen Stock Exchange in 2005 and the Iceland Stock Exchange in 2006. Following this wave of acquisitions, in 2007, Nasdaq bought OMX. With seamless integration now possible between the exchanges, the Nordic-based exchanges were quickly becoming a crucial pillar of the world economy.

“For 160 years, our market has facilitated efficient capital formation and advanced economic growth across our country,” said Fredrik Ekström, President of Nasdaq Stockholm.

Our position as a leader in technology serving the capital markets would not be possible without the marketplace technology business that is headquartered here in Stockholm, providing technology to 130 clients in more than 50 countries across the world.

“Nasdaq Stockholm has been at the forefront of embracing new technologies and home to some of the most innovative companies,” said Fredrik Ekström, President of Nasdaq Stockholm. “The exchange will continue to play a critical role leading global capital markets, with our expertise in sustainability and green transformation helping to build a more inclusive economy.”

While we continue on our journey as the premier platform and ecosystem for the global capital markets, we remain committed to our purpose of advancing economic progress for all. Nasdaq Stockholm is dedicated to inclusive growth, and the First North Growth Market and the Main Market are a testament to that.

“Nasdaq Stockholm has been a fundamental engine of innovation, economic growth and prosperity for 160 years,” said Bjørn Sibbern, President of European Markets and Executive Vice President at Nasdaq. “While its role as a market operator has evolved, what has not changed is the enduring commitment to serving the interest of all investors, companies and future entrepreneurs. As we celebrate this milestone, Nasdaq upholds its promise to drive the development of more competitive, transparent and efficient capital markets.”