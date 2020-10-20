Nasdaq Spotlight: Vincent Wood

At Nasdaq, we consistently aim to work with and uplift our colleagues with disabilities, their families and supporters. The Nasdaq Accessibility Network seeks to create and empower an inclusive community focused on the diverse needs of Nasdaq’s disabled colleagues. By fostering a supportive, informed and informative workplace community, we aim to provide networking opportunities, host programs and events, and promote policies that provide employees with resources to help them prosper in their professional and personal lives.

We recently spoke with Vincent Wood, who is Information Security Lead Project/Program Manager at the San Francisco Office.

Talk to us about your role at Nasdaq and what you do in your day-to-day.

I work in the Information Security Governance team under Colleen Valentine. My role is to support the information security initiatives for Nasdaq by managing projects, researching InfoSec related regulatory and business requirements, support client support requests and supporting client penetration tests of the Nasdaq Boardvantage service.

Why did you choose to join Nasdaq Accessibility Program?

For more than ten years, I used to mentor hearing-impaired children and their parents at the Alexander Graham Bell Association. I have a passion for helping provide assistance and mentoring by providing directions and waypoints to meet individual goals.

I recently became a co-lead as a result of my previous experiencing mentoring hearing-impaired children. I also led the effort to bring Close Captioning to Zoom as technology made it easier for me to follow Town Halls as there is a diverse range of people with accents that can be a challenge for most people. Additionally, my experience with hearing loss helps the network by providing personable and relatable experiences for all employee networks.

Why is discussing disability in the workplace a critical topic? Why is it important in technology?

It’s important to raise awareness around accessibility as everyone has some type of accessibility requirement. People with accessibilities need accommodations to assist in providing Nasdaq and its clients with meaningful service to enhance the Nasdaq brand.

“If you wear corrective lenses of any kind, you have a disability,” Amanda Leduc.

Technology has improved by so much in the last few years. Zoom has live transcription, as does Microsoft teams. Live transcription is not just for those who need hearing accessibility, but also many Nasdaq employees do not have English as their first language, which Live Transcription aids in understanding current communication events. Mobile OS, such as Apple and Google, provides many accessible technologies for all ranges of accommodating needs of individuals.

Could you share a memorable experience while being a part of the ERG?

The first time that a Nasdaq Town Hall provided Live Transcription, which was an effort on my part to work with different teams to push this forward. It was an awesome moment to witness that. And recently, at an All Hands Meeting, Nasdaq CEO Adena Friedman called out the closed captioning that she was able to understand what was being said despite not being able to hear the other person due to connectivity issues on the speaker’s side. That showed the power of accessible technology.

One of the challenges of being in a specialized ERG is the process of uncovering. Accessibility groups are often the least acknowledged groups that most people have the hardest challenge to uncover. Not everyone has the courage to step forward to challenge the world on their uniqueness they bring to the table and alter people’s perception of them.

Earlier this year, I hosted an Uncovering event in which panel members discussed their experiences around uncovering. There is a cost to covering our differences at work, and that applies to mostly everyone who sees themselves as different. For those who are disabled, the cost implications are even higher, and we wanted to put a spotlight on this for the whole organization at the same time, sharing the notion that ‘uncovering’ is a key part of inclusion and that everyone benefits from it – disabled, non -disabled alike!

What are your main goals within the employee resource group?

Regardless of accessibilities, there are brilliant minds behind every Nasdaq employees and potential Nasdaq employees. My main goal is to make inroads to inclusion for all employees into the greater Nasdaq experience. Everyone has different thoughts and background to expand on expertise to drive innovations for tomorrow. We all share a common goal: Nasdaq is a company showing the world how we lead by example with our diverse groups and leaders.

Increase awareness and accessibility to all Nasdaq staff. Promote within our Nasdaq product offerings by adding accessibility offerings into our product to increase awareness as well as raise the bar to our standards on supporting all Nasdaq clients.

How can other groups better be allies to accessibility groups like this one?

Embrace our differences to collaborate across boundaries. We all strive to eliminate stereotypes and stigmas so that our members blossom as drivers of change and innovation. These stereotypes/stigmas are not just with accessibility but also across other underrepresented minority groups such as Veterans, Hispanic/Latinos, Blacks, Women, Parents and Caregivers. At Nasdaq, all Employee network members have ideas from different viewpoints that provide ways for Nasdaq to excel in ways that may not have possible without the input from this diverse community.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.