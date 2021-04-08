Nasdaq Spotlight: Mollie O’Brien on the Value of Employee Wellness Programs

This month, we highlight how Nasdaq is making an impact through its health and wellness practices, especially one year into a global pandemic. We interviewed Nasdaq leaders who help employees navigate well-being and work-life integration in a remote environment.

Mollie O’Brien, Vice President of Global Rewards at Nasdaq, discusses how her team has reimagined awards to empower employees amid a pandemic.

Talk to us about your role as the Vice President of Global Rewards at Nasdaq. What does it entail?

My role at Nasdaq is to oversee our global rewards team. My team empowers our people to live their best life in and outside of work by building, curating and proactively communicating a portfolio of reward programs that are compelling, transparent, inclusive, empowering, and empathetic.

What has been one of the biggest opportunities and challenges while leading Global Rewards at Nasdaq in a remote environment?

The biggest opportunity in leading in a remote environment has ironically been connecting with the team. It’s been a busy year, as we rolled out over 16 programs to help our employees navigate work and home. My team’s anchor has been a weekly mental sanity check-in, where we touch base week by week on new dogs, improving cooking skills, kids that might be climbing the walls – anything goes. Somehow having everyone at home has made us all feel the same distance from one another.

How has the meaning of rewards for employees changed amid a pandemic and remote work?

The biggest change during the past year was that our collective and individual health has been at risk. Suddenly our healthcare plans, time off and wellness programs became very real for people. And we took the opportunity to talk about our programs in a language that showed that we cared about our employees. Whether that was rolling out the Calm app or flex days or reminding people of our mental health resources, we told them that we were rolling out these programs because we care about them, their health, their overall well-being.

What have you learned employees value as a wellness benefit in the last year?

Employees value programs they can use easily and that fit into their lives seamlessly. So we have rolled out programs or pointed people to wellness programs with different entry points. I’ve found an app that you can do therapy with a robot, but you could also text or call a therapist. We have reminded people about the seven-minute workout that everyone can do (warning: it’s hard!), but the Peloton app also has lots of choices, depending on who you are, how much time you have and how ambitious you are at that moment. One size does not fit all with well-being – and we want everyone to find support for their whole being in our programs.

There are so many great benefits that Nasdaq offers. How does your team help employees become aware of the benefits that would work best for them?

It’s old-fashioned, but we have found that a thoughtful email can be really impactful for people in understanding a program. We also have a manager series where we are honest and animated about programs we are rolling out, and people have “geeked out” with us on market competitiveness, equity targets and bonus scales. It’s been a ton of fun.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.