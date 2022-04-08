Nasdaq Spotlight: Daniel Cantu on the Empowerment Financial Literacy Can Provide

At Nasdaq, we are on a mission to make financial education more accessible to drive inclusive growth and prosperity. For Financial Literacy Month, we learn from the members of our diverse employee resource groups about the effect financial literacy has had on both their personal and professional success, the challenges they’ve had to overcome, and the resources they recommend for a more inclusive future. Daniel Cantu, senior associate general counsel and Adelante co-chair at Nasdaq, talks about the empowerment financial literacy can provide for the Hispanic community.

Tell us about your role at Nasdaq.

I provide legal advice to the Investment Intelligence group and represent Nasdaq in discussions with the SEC.

How would you describe Adelante to a new employee?

Adelante is a great opportunity to promote diversity at Nasdaq and give back to our communities.

Favorite memory while being a part of the ERG?

My favorite memory is bringing my daughter to the 2019 closing bell for Hispanic Heritage Month to meet Latinx leaders.

How to be a good ally to the Latinx community?

There are two steps I would advise anyone who want to be an ally to our community:

Be visible: It is important for our communities to know that Latinx people can have a successful career at a company with a pivotal role at the intersection of finance and technology.

Be an educator: Share our experience and knowledge with our communities.

What are some of the biggest issues you think are important to address in the Latinx community?

The most overlooked issues in the Latinx community are financial literacy and access to capital. There is a tremendous entrepreneurial spirit in our culture, yet we are constrained by a lack of knowledge about how financial markets operate, and due in part to that lack of knowledge, a lack of access to capital. These are certainly not the only issues facing the Latinx community, but they have not garnered enough attention.

What challenges have you seen the Hispanic community face related to financial literacy?

The first and primary challenge is generational wealth: Latino families, as a group, have fewer financial assets than non-Latino, non-minority groups, and therefore are “behind” in investments and retirement savings. The lack of generational wealth leads to other problems, such as large student debt (because Latino students can’t pay for student loans from family savings). All of this is exacerbated by a lack of financial literacy. The FINRA Foundation’s Financial Capability Study shows Hispanic people trailing non-Hispanic white people in financial literacy, with only 28 percent falling into the category of “high financial literacy,” compared to 43 and 38 percent for white and Asian Americans, respectively.

Why is financial literacy and financial wellbeing important to you as a member of the Hispanic community?

Financial wellbeing is the basis for better health care, better education, and ultimately for the creation of generational wealth necessary to break cycles of poverty. Financial wellbeing begins with financial literacy, which teaches both how to create wealth and maintain it, once acquired.

What resources do you feel can help break the barriers to education on financial literacy for the Hispanic community?

Training in financial literacy must be available to the Latino community at all levels: high school, colleges and adulthood. High School students need the basics -- budgeting and saving. College students need to plan for student loans. Adults need to plan for retirement, and given that the Latino community has one of the highest rates of entrepreneurship among ethnicities, creating businesses.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.