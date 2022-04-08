Nasdaq Spotlight: Cecilie Dynkel on Inspiring Future Generations to Close the Pay Gap

At Nasdaq, we are on a mission to make financial education more accessible to drive inclusive growth and prosperity. For Financial Literacy Month, we learn from the members of our diverse employee resource groups about the effect financial literacy has had on both their personal and professional success, the challenges they’ve had to overcome, and the resources they recommend for a more inclusive future. Cecilie Dynkel, sales director at Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S and Copenhagen WIN Lead, talks about the impact this generation could have on closing the gender pay gap.

Please tell us about your role at Nasdaq.

I am sales director at Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, and I also focus on business development initiatives and local partnerships.

Why did you choose to join WIN, and what are your goals as a member of WIN?

While living in Asia, I was engaged with Women in Finance Asia (WiFA) to spread the word about financial literacy amongst women. It was empowering and motivating to be part of a group that could help build knowledge across different areas, so I wanted to bring that experience into my own network through WIN. My goal is to inspire others to do their best every day, no matter the starting point.

How would you describe the employee resource network to a new employee?

It’s a community where we learn, share and connect. It’s a great chance to meet bright and talented people from the entire organization.

What’s your favorite memory while being a part of the employee network?

My mind wanders to an event we once had with Hanson Robotics, who spoke about their technology and use of AI. We met Sophia The Robot and got to ask her different questions. A very surreal and super fun experience!

How can people outside the WIN network be a good ally for women in the tech and business industries?

I believe in role models and mentorships. My experiences as both a mentor and a mentee have given me valuable lessons, and I highly recommend that we support and inspire each other.

What challenges have you seen women face related to financial literacy?

In this modern era, more and more, not just women, realize the importance of investing time and money wisely. Risk aversion, however, is a barrier that many have to overcome. I believe it is important to emphasize that it is possible to accrue value without taking too many risks even if you are not a financial expert or a stock expert.

Why is financial literacy and financial wellbeing important to you as a woman?

As long as there is a financial gender gap, we all have a responsibility to contribute to close this gap. Past generations have done tremendous work but there is still more work ahead of us. Our generation can make a real difference if we work together on this important agenda and inspire future generations.

What resources do you feel can help break the barriers to education on financial literacy for women?

One example is Nasdaq’s European Financial Literacy Initiative that serves to educate groups of different ages and genders about personal finances. It is a great way to make education enjoyable and boost participants' confidence. As Warren Buffett states, “risk comes from not knowing what you are doing.” So when one is able to identify both risks and opportunities, they are more likely to put it into practice and get started.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.