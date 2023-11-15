NASDAQ, S&P500 and Dow Jones Forecasts: Market Poised for Potential Gains

FXEmpire.com -
Key Insights
- NASDAQ rallies, surpassing the pivotal $13,807 mark.
- S&P 500 remains bullish above the $4,450 support level.
- Dow Jones edges higher, with eyes set on $35,023 resistance.
- NASDAQ exhibits strong bullish bias, RSI signals overbought conditions.
- Dow Jones maintains a modest uptick, bullish above $34,750.
Quick Fundamental Outlook
On Wednesday, U.S. stock futures indicated a positive start, influenced by a lower-than-expected October inflation report and anticipation of upcoming major retail earnings. Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq 100 futures all showed modest gains of 0.1%, 0.2%, and 0.3%, respectively.
This optimism follows a strong performance in the previous session, fueled by Labor Department data revealing a significant slowdown in annual inflation to 3.2%.
These figures have raised expectations that the Federal Reserve’s aggressive interest rate hikes to control inflation may be nearing an end, signaling a potential shift in monetary policy.
S&P500
NASDAQ
As the markets opened on November 15, the NASDAQ Composite Index showcased a commendable rally, climbing by 2.13% to reach $15,812.47. In the midst of a market displaying signs of a cautious but resolute recovery, the NASDAQ index’s performance is a beacon of optimism for traders and investors alike.
A closer look at the technical landscape reveals the index has successfully breached the pivotal $13,807 mark, suggesting a newfound bullish momentum that could redefine the upper resistance bounds at $14,154, followed by $14,411 and potentially testing $14,634 in the near term.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is currently positioned at 76, indicating an overheated market that could anticipate a cooling period. However, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) presents a contrasting perspective with a positive crossover, reinforcing the bullish sentiment reflected in the index’s price action.
This bullish stance is further cemented by the index’s price residing comfortably above the 50-day EMA at $15,039, traditionally a sign of enduring bullishness.
In summary, the NASDAQ’s technical indicators align to forecast a continuation of the current uptrend, with the short-term outlook remaining robust as long as the index sustains above the $13,900 threshold.
Dow Jones
The Dow Jones Industrial Average, a key barometer of market health, edged up a modest 0.11% to close at 34,977 on November 15, signaling a cautious optimism among investors.
The market’s pulse, reflected by the pivot point at $34,759, suggests a steadfastness that could set the stage for testing immediate resistance at $35,023. Should investor sentiment remain buoyant, we may see an approach towards $35,367, with an eye on further resistance at $35,647.
Technical indicators underline the index’s current strength, with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) peaking at 82, a clear sign of an overbought market. However, the MACD reading of 54 indicates ongoing bullish momentum, a sentiment echoed by the price position above the 50-day EMA of $34,261.
Considering these factors, the Dow exhibits a bullish trend that could continue if it maintains above the crucial $34,750 level. The forthcoming sessions will be pivotal, potentially ushering the index towards loftier resistances as outlined by the technical forecast.
For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.
This article was originally posted on FX Empire
More From FXEMPIRE:
- AUD/USD Forecast – Australian Dollar Gives Up Early Gains
- Price Analysis: Can Dogecoin (DOGE) Traders Spark Another Rally This Week?
- Why Broadcom Investors Have Enjoyed Massive Gains in 2023
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.