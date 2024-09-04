News & Insights

Nasdaq, S&P 500 Settle Lower After Shaky Day of Trading

September 04, 2024 — 04:26 pm EDT

Written by fhorner@sir-inc.com for Schaeffer ->

It was a volatile day on Wall Street as traders unpacked trade deficit and job openings data. The Dow erased a triple-digit gain to settle modestly higher, while both the Nasdaq and S&P 500 moved lower to extend yesterday's steep selloff. Meanwhile, the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) closed at its highest level since Aug. 8, while the two- and 10-year Treasury yields dropped to their lowest levels since 2023.

  • 3 chip stocks to watch amid sector correction.
  • More headwinds could be ahead for Lyft stock.
  • Plus, digging into the defense sector; Dollar Tree's dismal earnings; and 2 struggling cybersecurity stocks.

  1. OpenAI co-founder Ilya Sutskever raised $1 billion from multiple notable investors for his new artificial intelligence (AI) company, Safe Superintelligence. (CNBC)
  2. Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) shares brushed of a quarterly top- and bottom-line win after the retailer warned full-year profits could miss estimates. (MarketWatch)
  3. Is the defense sector overbought or resilient?
  4. Dollar Tree stock tumbled after an earnings miss.
  5. Why these 2 cybersecurity stocks struggled today.

Oil prices settled lower on Wednesday and slipped below $70 for the first time since December. Manufacturing data continued to weigh, with additional pressure stemming from a possible resolution to the conflict that blocked Libyan crude exports. November-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude shed $1.14, or 1.6%, to settle at $69.20 per barrel. 

Gold prices moved lower for a fourth consecutive session, earlier hitting a roughly two-week low as investors feared an interest rate cut in September may not be as robust as previously anticipated. Gold for December delivery was last seen off 0.06% at $2,524.40 per ounce.

