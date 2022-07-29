US Markets
SPX

Nasdaq, S&P 500 open higher on positive forecasts from Apple, Amazon

Contributor
Shreyashi Sanyal Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 opened higher on Friday as positive forecasts from Apple and Amazon indicated resilience in mega-cap companies to survive an economic downturn, with hopes of a less aggressive monetary policy boosting sentiment.

July 29 (Reuters) - The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 opened higher on Friday as positive forecasts from Apple and Amazon indicated resilience in mega-cap companies to survive an economic downturn, with hopes of a less aggressive monetary policy boosting sentiment.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 14.90 points, or 0.37%, at 4,087.33, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 77.10 points, or 0.63%, to 12,239.69 at the opening bell.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 14.01 points, or 0.04%, at the open to 32,515.62.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780; +91 961 144 3740; Twitter: https://twitter.com/s_shreyashi;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPX AMZN AAPL

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular