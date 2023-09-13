Nasdaq, S&P 500 Log Modest Win Amid Inflation Buzz

Today's choppy session ended in wins for two of the major benchmarks. Most notably, the Nasdaq held onto its midday lead after the hot inflation reading failed to drag down tech stocks. The Dow shed 70 points, while the S&P 500 settled modestly above breakeven.

5 Things to Know Today

Utah Republican Sen. Mitt Romney won't run for re-election next year, he said in a video message to his state's residents. (MarketWatch) Google's recruiting organization is taking a major hit, after the company decided to cut hundreds of jobs as part of a broader pullback in hiring. (CNBC) UBS initiated coverage on 113 auto stocks. Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock popped on FDA news. Why options bulls love this pharma stock.

There were no notable earnings reports today.

Gold Prices Tumble to 3-Week Low

Oil prices pared their earlier gains, after today's inflation reading overshadowed a forecast from the International Energy Agency (IEA) that pointed toward a global supply deficit. Crude for October delivery shed 32 cents, or 0.4%, to settle at $88.52 per barrel for the day.

Gold prices fell to a three-week low, after today's inflation reading. December-dated gold lost $2.60, or 0.1%, to settle at $1,932.50 an ounce for the day.

