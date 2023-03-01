Markets
Nasdaq, S&P 500 Fall as Bond Yields Tick Higher

March 01, 2023

Wall Street took another step back Wednesday, as bond yields extended their February rise. The 10-year Treasury yield topped 4% for the first time since November, while the 1-year yield moved above 5%, though both pulled back before the session's end. In response, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq both logged modest losses, while the Dow eked out a fractional win. Nevertheless, the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) fell for the third-straight day.

5 Things to Know Today 

  1. Mortgage demand from homebuyers fell for a third-straight week, hitting a 28-year low. (CNBC)
  2. Lawmakers are considering a plan to raise the full retirement age to around 70 years old. (MarketWatch
  3. The best performing stocks for options traders since 2022.
  4. It's not looking good Novavax stock.
  5. Why call traders blasted AMC stock today.

Oil Prices Close Near 2-Week High

Oil futures closed at their highest level in nearly two weeks, following a 10th straight weekly rise in crude inventories. April-dated crude futures tacked on 64 cents, or 0.8%, to close at $77.69 per barrel.

Following their worst month since 2021, gold prices turned in a win Wednesday. For the session, April-dated gold futures added $8.70, or roughly 0.5%, to settle at $1,845.40 per ounce.

