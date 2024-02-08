Nasdaq, S&P 500, Dow: SPX Hits Record High Amid Chipotle & Ford Gains

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights

S&P 500 hits a new record, buoyed by stellar earnings and Fed rate decision anticipation.

Dow Jones and Nasdaq climb, led by tech and consumer sectors amid economic optimism.

Federal Reserve officials’ comments on rate cuts closely watched, influencing market dynamics.

Wall Street Climbs: S&P 500 Hits Record, Chipotle and Ford Surge

Wall Street witnessed gains across its major indexes, with the S&P 500 hitting a record close, fueled by robust U.S. earnings and anticipation of Federal Reserve’s interest rate decisions.

Chipotle and Ford saw notable increases of 7.2% and 6%, respectively, following strong earnings and strategic financial decisions. The Dow Jones and Nasdaq also climbed, reflecting widespread market optimism, despite ongoing concerns in the banking and real estate sectors. Notably, the tech and consumer discretionary sectors led the gains.

Investors are closely watching for any Fed signals on rate cuts, with recent comments from Fed officials Neel Kashkari and Adriana Kugler influencing expectations. The day’s trading highlighted a positive market trend, despite select companies like Snap and VF Corp facing setbacks.

The S&P 500 and Dow’s upward movement indicates a bullish sentiment, potentially impacting future market performance.

SPX SP500 Price Forecast

SPX SP500 – Chart

The S&P 500 Index (SPX) presents a bullish picture, reflected by its positioning above the pivot point at 4970.06, marking a critical juncture for future market movements.

Key resistance levels are identified at 5011.06, 5045.10, and 5070.03, suggesting areas where upward momentum may face challenges. Conversely, support levels are found at 4936.73, 4906.88, and 4852.72, offering potential stabilization points against declines.

The 50-Day and 200-Day Exponential Moving Averages, at 4850.77 and 4626.67 respectively, underscore a bullish trend, reinforcing the positive sentiment as long as SPX remains above the pivot. This setup indicates a favorable outlook for SPX, with potential for further gains.

Dow Price Forecast

DJIA Chart

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DOW) exhibits bullish momentum, holding around the pivot point at $38,711.79. This stance indicates readiness for potential upward movement.

Resistance levels are identified at $38,794.06, $38,879.63, and $38,983.64, each serving as markers for potential pushbacks against upward trends. On the contrary, support positions are set at $38,573.34, $38,453.16, and $38,310.86, each acting as buffers against price drops.

The 50-Day and 200-Day Exponential Moving Averages, at $38,401.18 and $37,717.4 respectively, underscore a bullish forecast, affirming market strength as long as the DOW remains above its pivot point.

NASDAQ Price Forecast

NASDAQ – Chart

The NASDAQ composite index demonstrates a robust upward trajectory on February 8th, with a current pivot point at $15,756.64 suggesting potential for further gains. Resistance levels are marked at $15,904.66, $16,005.72, and $16,107.50, delineating thresholds for continued bullish momentum.

Conversely, support levels are established at $15,638.52, $15,523.98, and $15,385.05, offering cushions for any potential retracements. With the 50-Day

Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $15,265.92 and the 200-Day EMA at $14,447.76, the overall market sentiment is decidedly bullish, indicating that as long as prices remain above the pivot, the NASDAQ is poised for further ascent.

