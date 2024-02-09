Nasdaq, S&P 500, Dow: Over 80% of SPX Earnings Propel Indexes Amid Rate Hike Speculation

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights

S&P 500 breaches $5,000 mark, spotlighting upcoming inflation data for Federal Reserve’s rate decision clues.

Dow Jones and NASDAQ maintain upward trajectory, marking fifth consecutive week of gains amidst robust earnings.

Upcoming U.S. inflation revisions to play crucial role in determining Federal Reserve’s rate cut timing.

Earnings and Economic Data Propel U.S. Index Futures Amid Rate Speculation

U.S. stock index futures saw a modest increase on Friday, following a historic moment where the S&P 500 surpassed the $5,000 level, steering market focus towards upcoming inflation data for cues on the Federal Reserve’s potential rate cut timeline.

Despite recent robust economic indicators and the Fed’s hawkish stance delaying rate cut expectations to beyond March, the major indexes (SPX, NASDAQ, DOW) are on track for their fifth week of gains, buoyed by positive earnings reports. Over 80% of S&P 500 companies have surpassed fourth-quarter profit forecasts, outpacing the usual beat rate.

However, mixed premarket movements among major companies like PepsiCo, Pinterest, Cloudflare, and Expedia reflect varied investor sentiment amid earnings season dynamics and ongoing rate hike concerns.

SPX SP500 Price Forecast

SPX SP500 – Chart

The S&P 500 (SPX) showcases a cautiously optimistic stance in the current market, navigating around the pivot point of $4970.06. The index’s subtle movements signal a guarded sentiment among investors, poised for potential shifts.

Immediate resistance levels are marked at $5011.06, $5045.10, and $5070.03, delineating the thresholds for upward momentum. Conversely, support levels at $4936.73, $4906.88, and $4852.72 offer robust fallbacks, preventing significant downturns.

The 50-day and 200-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs), positioned at $4861.95 and $4633.99 respectively, underscore a bullish undertone, suggesting a prevailing positive trend as long as the SPX sustains above its pivot.

This technical outlook affirms a bullish sentiment, contingent on the index maintaining its ground above the $4970.06 mark.

Dow Price Forecast

DJIA Chart

The Dow Jones Industrial Average showcases a bullish demeanor, positioning itself above the pivot mark at $38,743.00, indicating a positive market sentiment. It confronts immediate resistance levels at $38,794.06, $38,879.63, and $38,983.64, which may pose challenges to upward price movements.

Conversely, support levels are established at $38,573.34, $38,453.16, and $38,310.86, suggesting floors that could arrest potential pullbacks. The index’s positioning above both the 50-day and 200-day Exponential Moving Averages, at $38,464.89 and $37,774.55 respectively, reinforces the bullish outlook, hinting at sustained upward momentum as long as it trades above the pivot point.

This technical configuration signals a favorable short-term perspective for the Dow, contingent upon maintaining its stance above the pivotal $38,743.00 threshold.

NASDAQ Price Forecast

NASDAQ – Chart

The NASDAQ demonstrates a bullish posture, trading above the pivot point at $15746.37, suggesting an optimistic market outlook. Immediate resistance levels are identified at $15904.66, $16005.72, and $16104.52, which could challenge the upward trajectory.

On the downside, support levels are positioned at $15628.40, $15523.98, and $15385.05, providing potential safety nets against declines. The 50-day and 200-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs), at $15306.81 and $14474.49 respectively, further underscore the bullish sentiment, indicating sustained positive momentum as long as the index remains above its pivot.

This technical analysis points to a favorable near-term outlook for the NASDAQ, contingent on its ability to hold above the pivotal $15746.37 level.

