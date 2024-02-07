Nasdaq, S&P 500, Dow: Ford’s 6% Surge & Snap’s 32.3% Fall Shape Market Mood

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights

Ford’s 6% premarket surge reflects positive investor response to dividend boost and EV strategy adjustment.

Snap’s 32.3% drop underscores the advertising challenge against tech giants, affecting sector sentiment.

S&P 500, Dow, and NASDAQ outlooks hinge on corporate earnings beat rates and Fed’s rate cut signals.

Corporate Earnings Stir S&P 500, Dow, and NASDAQ Amid Rate Cut Hopes

U.S. stock index futures were muted, reflecting investor reactions to corporate earnings and the ongoing anticipation for interest-rate cut insights. Ford surged 6% premarket after boosting its dividend and reducing electric vehicle investment, while General Motors rose 1.4%.

Conversely, Snap plummeted 32.3% due to advertising competition, impacting peers like Pinterest, down 3.8%. Uber’s optimistic forecasts didn’t prevent a 1.7% drop. Fortinet soared 9.5% after exceeding profit expectations, and Alibaba gained 1.3% following a share repurchase program expansion.

With most S&P 500 firms beating earnings estimates, market sentiment remains focused on future rate cuts despite the Fed’s hesitancy, affecting indices like the S&P 500, DOW, and NASDAQ.

SPX SP500 Price Forecast

SPX SP500 – Chart

The S&P 500 (SPX)‘s pivot point stands at $4,954.29, whereas, resistance levels are identified at $4,981.09, $5,011.06, and $5,045.10, suggesting potential hurdles in upward movement.

Support, conversely, is found at $4,927.85, with further cushions at $4,899.56 and $4,846.62, indicating areas where declines may halt. The 50-Day and 200-Day Exponential Moving Averages, at $4,893.13 and $4,743.85 respectively, bolster a bullish outlook, contingent on the index maintaining above the pivot.

This analysis underscores the S&P 500’s current stance, with investor eyes keenly on these pivotal levels for future direction.

Dow Price Forecast

DJIA Chart

The Dow on February 7th pivots at $38,399.81, having immediate resistance that lies at $38,555.30, with further hurdles at $38,669.70 and $38,784.81.

These levels delineate potential targets for upward movement. Conversely, support positions are established at $38,296.15, then $38,124.82, and deeper at $38,002.28, offering cushions against declines.

The 50-Day and 200-Day Exponential Moving Averages, positioned at $38,438.95 and $38,105.55 respectively, imply a bullish sentiment as long as the Dow sustains above its pivot. This suggests an anticipation of the index testing the $38,555.30 resistance in the near term.

NASDAQ Price Forecast

NASDAQ – Chart

The NASDAQ on February 7th shows a pivotal moment at a pivot point of $15,637.91. Resistance levels ascend from $15,746.27 to $15,904.66, reaching up to $16,107.50, marking potential ceilings for upward momentum.

Support begins at $15,523.98, with subsequent levels at $15,385.05 and $15,159.98, suggesting areas where price pullbacks may find a floor.

The 50-Day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $15,413.25 and the 200-Day EMA at $14,885.62 support a bullish sentiment, provided the NASDAQ remains above the pivot point. This technical outlook indicates an optimistic trend for the index, with a keen eye on these thresholds for direction.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.