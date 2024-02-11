Nasdaq, S&P 500, Dow: FOMC & CPI Data Could Shift Markets, Eyeing Inflation at 2.9%

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights

FOMC Speech & CPI Data Key: Monday’s FOMC speech and Tuesday’s CPI data could sway US stock indices, indicating potential shifts in Fed policy.

Midweek Manufacturing & Retail Focus: Negative manufacturing forecasts contrast with slight retail sales optimism, influencing midweek market sentiment.

End-of-Week Economic Indicators: Core PPI, building permits, and consumer sentiment data to provide late-week market direction clues for SPX, DOW, and NASDAQ.

Quick Fundamental Outlook

In the coming week, US stock indices like the SPX, DOW, and NASDAQ are poised for potential volatility in response to a series of economic indicators and Federal Reserve members’ speeches.

On Monday, FOMC Member Barkin’s speech could provide insights into the Fed’s monetary policy direction, potentially impacting investor sentiment. The release of Core CPI and CPI data on Tuesday is crucial, with expectations set at 0.3% and 0.2% month-over-month, respectively, and the CPI year-over-year forecast at 2.9%. These inflation figures are pivotal for market movements, as they influence the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decisions.

Midweek, attention shifts to retail sales and manufacturing indexes, with Core Retail Sales expected to show a modest increase of 0.1% month-over-month. However, the Empire State Manufacturing Index and the Philly Fed Manufacturing Index forecast negative figures, suggesting challenges in the manufacturing sector. Unemployment claims, another vital indicator, are anticipated to hover around 217K, offering insights into the labor market’s health.

By week’s end, focus will turn to the Core PPI and PPI, alongside building permits and the Preliminary University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment and Inflation Expectations.

SPX SP500 Price Forecast

SP500 Price Chart

The S&P 500 (SPX) wrapped up the week at $5,026.62, registering a commendable 1.37% weekly gain. The pivot point stands at $5,004.22, indicating a foundational support level for future price actions.

Immediate resistance is mapped at $5,045.10, with subsequent levels at $5,070.03 and $5,104.56 poised to challenge upward movements. Conversely, support levels at $4,969.46, $4,936.73, and $4,906.88 offer potential cushions against downturns.

The 50-Day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $4,462.07 and the 200-Day EMA at $4,007.53 both underscore a bullish sentiment, reinforcing strength in the current market trend.

The technical outlook for the SP index remains bullish as long as it sustains above the pivotal $5,004.22 mark, suggesting continued positive momentum.

Dow Price Forecast

Dow Jones Price Chart

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) concluded the week at $38,632.30, showcasing stability with negligible change throughout the period. The established pivot point at $38,742.74 becomes a critical marker for future movements, with immediate resistance levels identified at $38,807.45, $38,890.37, and $38,983.64 potentially capping upward trends.

Support levels are found lower at $38,573.34, $38,453.16, and $38,310.86, offering fallback positions in case of declines.

The 50-Day and 200-Day Exponential Moving Averages, at $38,486.59 and $38,105.55 respectively, suggest a cautiously optimistic outlook but signal a bearish trend if the index dips below $38,742.74, indicating a critical juncture for the Dow’s short-term trajectory.

NASDAQ Price Forecast

NASDAQ Price Chart

The NASDAQ Composite Index experienced a notable uplift, closing at 15,990.66 with over 2.31% increase. The pivot point at $15,908.67 delineates the immediate battleground for bullish and bearish forces, with resistance levels waiting at $16,011.95, $16,104.52, and $16,212.44.

Support levels, crucial for maintaining the current uptrend, are positioned at $15,741.59, $15,628.40, and $15,523.98.

The 50-Day and 200-Day Exponential Moving Averages, at $15,001.44 and $13,879.70 respectively, fortify a bullish outlook, suggesting sustained upward momentum as long as the index remains above the pivot point of $15,908.67.

