Nasdaq, S&P 500, Dow: Bullish Trends as Markets Eye Fed Officials’ Speeches, PPI Data

S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures signal optimism with Applied Materials boosting confidence ahead of PPI report.

Nasdaq aims to halt a five-week rally as S&P 500 maintains momentum, driven by AI and earnings.

Key Fed officials’ speeches and economic data releases to shape market direction in the coming days.

S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures rose, signaling optimism ahead of a key producer inflation report, potentially impacting interest rate decisions. This sentiment is buoyed by Applied Materials’ positive revenue outlook and a dip in U.S. retail sales, fostering hopes for near-term Fed rate cuts.

Despite this, the Nasdaq is on the verge of breaking a five-week rally, and the S&P 500 has also seen a slowdown after surpassing 5,000 points four times this year, driven by strong earnings and AI excitement.

The upcoming producer prices index (PPI) and Federal Reserve officials’ remarks, including from Richmond President Thomas Barkin and San Francisco chief Mary Daly, will further guide market expectations.

Significant moves were seen in Applied Materials, Roku, Coinbase, and DoorDash stocks, reflecting broader market trends and investor sentiment towards technological innovation and economic indicators.

SP500 (SPX) Price Forecast

SP500 Price Chart

The S&P 500 index (SPX) presents a bullish outlook in today’s market, trading above the critical pivot point at $5017.70. Technical analysis underscores immediate resistance levels at $5043.60, $5073.20, and $5101.63, marking potential ceilings for upward movements.

Conversely, support is established at $4996.85, with further cushioning at $4943.00 and $4919.17, offering a foundation against declines.

The 50-day and 200-day Exponential Moving Averages, at $4908.80 and $4669.23 respectively, signal sustained buying pressure, reinforcing a bullish sentiment above the pivot.

Investors should monitor these key thresholds, as the index’s position above $5017.70 could indicate further gains.

Dow Price Forecast

Dow Jones Price Chart

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) exhibits a bullish outlook, comfortably positioned above its pivot point at $38,696.21. This suggests a potential for further ascension, with key resistance levels identified at $38,814.86, $38,945.90, and $39,059.24, which could challenge upward movements.

Conversely, support levels are established at $38,600.59, $38,490.80, and $38,382.45, offering foundational support against potential declines. The 50-day and 200-day Exponential Moving Averages, at $38,527.62 and $37,977.41 respectively, reinforce the bullish sentiment.

Additionally, the emergence of a “Three White Soldiers” candlestick pattern indicates a strong buying trend, underscoring the Dow’s robust stance above $38,696.21.

NASDAQ Price Forecast

NASDAQ Price Chart

The NASDAQ Composite Index is showcasing a bullish pattern, hovering above a pivotal point at $15,776.54. This positioning implies a potential for continued upward momentum, with immediate resistance observed at $15,916.72, and further barriers at $16,086.68 and $16,245.52.

On the downside, support levels are delineated at $15,652.60, followed by $15,464.91 and $15,294.94, which could provide a safety net for any retracement.

The 50-day and 200-day Exponential Moving Averages, at $15,490.3 and $14,607.01 respectively, underscore a strong bullish sentiment, suggesting that the index’s current stance above the pivot point could signal further gains.

