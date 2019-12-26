Nasdaq, S&P 500 Climb To New Record Intraday Highs

(RTTNews) - Following the Christmas Day holiday on Wednesday, stocks have moved moderately higher in morning trading on Thursday. With the upward move, the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 have once again reached new record intraday highs.

Currently, the major averages are hovering near their best levels of the day. The Dow is up 51.75 points or 0.2 percent at 28,567.20, the Nasdaq is up 34.70 points or 0.4 percent at 8,987.59 and the S&P 500 is up 9.44 points or 0.3 percent at 3,232.82.

The markets continue to benefit from recent upward momentum, which has helped lift stocks to new record highs in recent sessions.

The likely signing of a phase one U.S.-China trade deal has helped to maintain positive sentiment on Wall Street over the past couple weeks.

Stocks have continued to trudge higher despite a lack of major catalysts, with traders seemingly reluctant to cash in on recent gains amid worries about missing out on further upside.

Window dressing and the so-called Santa Claus rally may continue to propel stocks higher even as trading remains subdued due to the Christmas and New Year's Day holidays.

Adding to the positive sentiment, the Labor Department released a report showing a continued pullback in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the week ended December 21st.

The Labor Department said initial jobless claims fell to 222,000, a decrease of 13,000 from the previous week's revised level of 235,000.

Economists had expected jobless claims to drop to 224,000 from the 234,000 originally reported for the previous week.

Jobless claims fell for the second straight week after reaching their highest level since September of 2017 in the week ended December 7th.

Extending the rally seen over the two previous sessions, gold stocks have shown another substantial move to the upside. The NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index has surged up by 2.3 percent to its best intraday level in over three years.

The continued strength among gold stocks comes as the price of gold for February delivery is jumping $11.30 to $1,516.10 an ounce.

Natural gas stocks are also extending a recent upward trend, with the NYSE Arca Natural Gas Index climbing by 1.4 percent to a three-month high.

Computer hardware, oil, and networking stocks are also seeing some strength on the day, while biotechnology stocks have moved to the downside.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI) is posting a steep loss after the biopharmaceutical company said its experimental treatment for non-small cell lung cancer did not meet its primary endpoint in a mid-stage trial.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher during trading on Thursday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index climbed by 0.6 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index advanced by 0.9 percent.

Meanwhile, following the Christmas Day holiday on Wednesday, markets in Europe remained closed on Thursday in observance of Boxing Day.

In the bond market, treasuries are showing a lack of direction after ending the previous session moderately higher. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is down by less than a basis point at 1.905 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.