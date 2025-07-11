Markets

Nasdaq, S&P 500 Buck Records as Indexes See Weekly Drops

July 11, 2025 — 04:24 pm EDT

Written by egilkey@sir-inc.com for Schaeffer->

Stocks failed to extend Thursday's pop, though the Nasdaq flirted with breakeven in the last hours of trading before settling lower. The Dow fell 279 points while the S&P 500 finished modestly in the red, as investors digested President Trump's tariff rhetoric. After slapping a 35% levy on Canada, he warned other countries could see tariffs of 15% to 20%. Both the blue-chip and tech-heavy indexes snapped three-week win streaks, with the S&P 500 also marking a weekly loss. The market's "fear gauge," or the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX), notched its first session in the black since Monday.

Continue reading for more on today's market, including: 

  • Read this week's biggest headlines in just 5 minutes.
  • Cloud stock looks ready to run higher.
  • Plus, cyber security name ripe for a short squeeze; favorite chip stock; and a buy-and-hold pick for traders.

indexesjul11

nysejul11

5 Things to Know Today

  1. CEO Jensen Huang sold $36.4 million worth of Nvidia (NVDA) stock, continuing a from March to offload 6 million shares in 2025. (CNBC)
  2. GE Vernova (GEV) will pay Nantucket $10.5 million following an incident involving one of its offshore wind turbine blades that washed ashore in 2024. (Bloomberg)
  3. Cybersecurity stock ripe for a short squeeze.
  4. Chip favorite to buy before 2025 ends.
  5. Buy and hold this stock pick right now.

earningsjul11

uvoljul11

Oil, Gold Capture Daily, Weekly Wins

Oil futures settled higher on Friday, amid Middle East tensions, an Energy Information Administration (EIA) report pointing to a crude surplus forecast, the potential for more sanctions against Russia, and tariff updates. August-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude added $1.88 or 2.8%, to close at $68.45 a barrel for the day and up 0.6% for the week.

Trade woes are pushing investors to safe-haven assets, sending gold futures higher. August-dated gold added 1.4% or $46.70, to settle at $3,372.20 for the day and up 0.8% for the week.

1x1

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
Schaeffer
Schaeffer's Investment Research, Inc. has been providing stock market publications, market recommendation services and stock option education since its inception in 1981 by founder and CEO, Bernie Schaeffer.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

DJIA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.