Nasdaq, S&P 500 Buck Records as Indexes See Weekly Drops

Stocks failed to extend Thursday's pop, though the Nasdaq flirted with breakeven in the last hours of trading before settling lower. The Dow fell 279 points while the S&P 500 finished modestly in the red, as investors digested President Trump's tariff rhetoric. After slapping a 35% levy on Canada, he warned other countries could see tariffs of 15% to 20%. Both the blue-chip and tech-heavy indexes snapped three-week win streaks, with the S&P 500 also marking a weekly loss. The market's "fear gauge," or the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX), notched its first session in the black since Monday.

5 Things to Know Today

CEO Jensen Huang sold $36.4 million worth of Nvidia (NVDA) stock, continuing a from March to offload 6 million shares in 2025. (CNBC) GE Vernova (GEV) will pay Nantucket $10.5 million following an incident involving one of its offshore wind turbine blades that washed ashore in 2024. (Bloomberg)

Oil, Gold Capture Daily, Weekly Wins

Oil futures settled higher on Friday, amid Middle East tensions, an Energy Information Administration (EIA) report pointing to a crude surplus forecast, the potential for more sanctions against Russia, and tariff updates. August-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude added $1.88 or 2.8%, to close at $68.45 a barrel for the day and up 0.6% for the week.

Trade woes are pushing investors to safe-haven assets, sending gold futures higher. August-dated gold added 1.4% or $46.70, to settle at $3,372.20 for the day and up 0.8% for the week.

