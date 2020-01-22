Nasdaq, S&P 500 Bounce Back To New Record Highs In Morning Trading

(RTTNews) - Following the moderate pullback seen in the previous session, stocks have moved back to the upside in morning trading on Wednesday. With the rebound on the day, the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 have reached new record intraday highs.

The major averages have pulled back off their best levels in recent trading but remain positive. The Dow is up 87.15 points or 0.3 percent at 29,283.19, the Nasdaq is up 58.55 points or 0.6 percent at 9,429.35 and the S&P 500 is up 13.34 points or 0.4 percent at 3,334.13.

A positive reaction to earnings news from IBM Corp. (IBM) is contributing to the strength on Wall Street, with the tech giant jumping by 4 percent.

The advance by IBM comes after the company reported better than expected fourth quarter results and provided upbeat full-year 2020 guidance.

Positive sentiment was also generated in reaction to news of the Chinese government's efforts to stop the spread of the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak.

Chinese health officials told the Wall Street Journal that hospitals are stepping up preventive measures and government officials are recommending that people not enter or leave Wuhan.

On the U.S. economic front, the National Association of Realtors released a report showing existing home sales rebounded by much more than anticipated in the month of December.

NAR said existing home sales spiked by 3.6 percent to an annual rate of 5.54 million in December after tumbling by 1.7 percent to a rate of 5.35 million in November. Economists had expected existing home sales to jump by 1.2 percent to an annual rate of 5.43 million.

With the much bigger than expected monthly increase, existing home sales in December were up by 10.8 percent compared to the same month a year ago.

Semiconductor stocks are seeing significant strength in morning trading, with the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index climbing by 1.6 percent to a new record intraday high.

Intel (INTC) is posting a notable gain after announcing Medtronic (MDT) CEO Dr. Omar Ishrak has been elected to succeed Andy Bryant as independent chairman.

Computer hardware and housing stocks are also seeing notable strength, while most of the other major sectors are showing more modest moves on the day.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher during trading on Wednesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index climbed by 0.7 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index surged up by 1.3 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets are turning in a mixed performance on the day. While the German DAX Index is just above the unchanged line, the French CAC 40 Index is down by 0.2 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is down by 0.4 percent.

In the bond market, treasuries are showing a lack of direction following the notable advance seen in the previous session. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is down by less than a basis point at 1.767 percent.

