Nasdaq Snatches Record High on Tesla Sweep

U.S. stocks marked another day of impressive gains. Most notably, Tesla's (TSLA) two-day record-breaking surge sent the Nasdaq to a record-breaking peak of its own, just above 9,485 points. A lead in tech also helped lift the index, as shares of Apple (AAPL) and a handful of chip stocks induced additional tailwinds. The Dow, meanwhile, added over 400 points, brushing off coronavirus concerns despite an increase in fatalities to 426.

Continue reading for more on today's market, including:

Call traders gear up for another high-profile report .

. Beauty stock backed by a bull note .

. Plus, Clorox's post-earnings clean up; the Starbucks rival surging; and the fitness stock muscling higher.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI - 28,807.63) added 407.8 points, or 1.4% for the day. Apple paced the 27 winners with a 3.3% gain, while Exxon Mobil (XOM) lead the three losers with a 1.3% drop.

The S&P 500 Index (SPX - 3,297.59) tacked on 48.7 points, or 1.5%. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite (IXIC - 9,467.97) marked its highest close ever, up 194.6 points, or 2.1%, earlier hitting an all-time peak of $9,485.38.

The Cboe Volatility Index (VIX - 16.05) shed 1.9 point, or 10.7%.

5 Items on Our Radar Today

SpaceX's Starlink internet service is now available in Australia, after the company's space regulation provider gave initial approval for the network. Even further, on Jan. 24, the The Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) had added SpaceX to its “Foreign Space Objects Determination” list. (CNBC) On the heels of the highly anticipated Democratic party's Iowa caucus being delayed after the initial votes cast Feb. 3, an official statement has been released saying the "majority" of results will be shared today by 5 p.m. ET. On the ballot is Senator Elizabeth Warren, Senator Bernie Sanders, former Vice President Joe Biden, and Pete Buttigieg. (MarketWatch) Clorox just cleaned up after sharing fiscal second-quarter earnings. The Starbucks (SBUX) rival swimming in analyst praise. The fitness stock that bulls are betting on before earnings.

Data courtesy of Trade-Alert

Gold, Oil Mark Another Disappointing Session

Oil continued its journey lower in today's session, as fears grew over weakening long-term demand. In fact, March-dated crude futures lost 50 cents, or 1%, to settle at $49.61 per barrel -- or below $50 for the first time in over 12 months.

Gold futures finished in the red as well, marking their lowest close in half a month. Strength in stocks and bond yields alongside the Chinese government's move to aid its economic rout served as significant drivers. Gold for April delivery dropped $26.90, or 1.7%, to settle at $1,555.50 an ounce.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.