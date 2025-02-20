News & Insights

Markets
SPX

Nasdaq Snaps Winning Streak; Dow Logs Worst Day Since January

February 20, 2025 — 04:25 pm EST

Written by jscott@sir-inc.com for Schaeffer->

Wall Street pulled back sharply Thursday, weighed down by Walmart’s disappointing earnings report that reignited macroeconomic concerns. The Dow lost 450 points for its worst single-session drop since Jan. 10. The S&P 500 took a step back as well, retreating from back-to-back record highs, while the Nasdaq snapped a five-day win streak. Tech giant Palantir (PLTR) continued to cool off, now taking on a weekly deficit of more than 12%.

Continue reading for more on today's market, including:

  • Why options traders are eyeing this crypto stock.
  • Bull signal flashing for C3.ai stock before earnings.
  • Plus, another fear gauge to know; behind BABA's bounce; and Carvana's earnings.

indexesfeb20

nysefeb20

5 Things to Know Today 

  1. One Federal Reserve President is worried about stagflation. (MarketWatch)
  2. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed retaliation against Hamas after the group released the bodies of four hostages. (Reuters)
  3. Another fear gauge investors should monitor.
  4. What made Alibaba stock surge today?
  5. Carvana's strong quarter overshadowed by gloomy forecast.

uvolfeb20

earningsfeb20

Gold Nabs 10th All-Time High of 2025

Oil futures inched higher for the third-straight day, after industry data signaled a rise in U.S. crude stockpiles. The most active April-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude added 15 cents, or 0.2%, to settle at $72.25 per barrel.

Gold prices climbed to yet another record high, marking the 10th all-time peak of the year. The precious metal hit $2,954.69 as demand for the safe-haven asset surged amid rising fears of a global trade war, sparked by President Donald Trump’s latest tariff threats. As of the latest reading, the February contract was up 0.7% at $2,957.50 an ounce.

1x1

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
Schaeffer
Schaeffer's Investment Research, Inc. has been providing stock market publications, market recommendation services and stock option education since its inception in 1981 by founder and CEO, Bernie Schaeffer.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SPX
DJIA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.