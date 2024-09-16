News & Insights

Markets
SPX

Nasdaq Snaps Win Streak as Dow Marks 4 Straight

September 16, 2024 — 04:25 pm EDT

Written by fhorner@sir-inc.com for Schaeffer ->

Interest rate cut optimism pushed the Dow to a fresh record high and fourth-straight gain on Monday, ahead of the Federal Reserve's September meeting kickoff tomorrow. The S&P 500 also moved closer to all-time highs on its way to a sixth-straight daily pop, while the Nasdaq snapped a five-day win streak as chip and tech stocks succumbed to a bit of profit-taking. Meanwhile, the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) saw its first gain in one week.

Continue reading for more on today's market, including:

  • Lennar stock nabs pre-earnings record high.
  • Industry buzz shines light on 3 cybersecurity stocks.
  • Plus, MSTR options pop; bearish coverage for YELP; and what's boosting this chip stock.

Closing Index Summary September 162024

NYSE and Nasdaq Stats September 162024

5 Things to Know Today 

  1. Amazon.com (AMZN) CEO Andy Jassy wants corporate employees to be back in the office five days a week starting Jan. 2. (CNBC)
  2. Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) is testing its Autocado prototype, a collaborative robot that can cut and core avocados, at a California restaurant. (MarketWatch)
  3. Options traders keep buying MicroStrategy stock.
  4. Yelp stock draws bearish coverage on declining usage.
  5. Semiconductor giant secures billion-dollar federal grant.

There were no earnings of note today.

Unusual Options Activity September 162024

Gold Hits Record High

Oil prices settled higher on Monday, brushing off disappointing economic data out of China ahead of a key interest rate decision in the U.S. October-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude added $1.44, or 2.1%, to settle at $70.09 a barrel.

Gold prices notched another record high earlier thanks to a weaker U.S. dollar and interest rate cut hopes. Gold for December delivery was last seen 0.1% lower at $2,607.80, though.

1x1

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
Schaeffer
Schaeffer's Investment Research, Inc. has been providing stock market publications, market recommendation services and stock option education since its inception in 1981 by founder and CEO, Bernie Schaeffer.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SPX
DJIA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.