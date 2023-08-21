News & Insights

Markets
JNJ

Nasdaq Snaps Losing Streak; Dow Dragged Red

August 21, 2023 — 04:29 pm EDT

Written by egilkey@sir-inc.com for Schaeffer ->

Early morning optimism for the Dow was short-lived, as the index was dragged into the red by heavyweights Nike (NKE) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ). On the flip side, the Nasdaq snapped a four-day losing streak and enjoyed its best daily percentage pop since late-July, while the S&P 500 posted a modest gain of its own.

Continue reading for more on today's market, including:

  • Puts pop on controversial Hawaiian stock.
  • Hit the jackpot with this Casino stock.
  • Plus, META stock's latest move; read before Zoom earnings; and billion-dollar merger buzz.

Closing Indexes Summary Aug 21

NYSE and Nasdaq Stats Aug 21

5 Things to Know Today

  1. The 30-year fixed mortgage rate hit 7.48% -- its highest level since November 2000. The rate saw a 29-point lift in the last week alone. (CNBC)
  2. Tropical Storm Hilary is expected to continue to cause "catastrophic" damage in Southern California, as well as historic levels of rainfall across the Western-most states. (Bloomberg)
  3. What could be next for the Threads' parent.
  4. Predicting the Zoom stock post-earnings turnout. 
  5. Chip giant jumps on billion-dollar merger.

Corporate Earnings Aug 21

UVol Aug 21

Gold Secures Another Win

Brushing off several days of wins, crude prices backpedaled due to demand worries.  September-dated oil fell 53 cents, or 0.7%, to settle at $80.72 per barrel.

With a continued rise in bond yields, gold scored another session win following a slew of losses. December-dated gold added $6.50, or roughly 0.3%, to settle at $1,923 an ounce.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
Schaeffer
Schaeffer's Investment Research, Inc. has been providing stock market publications, market recommendation services and stock option education since its inception in 1981 by founder and CEO, Bernie Schaeffer.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

JNJ
NKE
SPX
DJIA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.