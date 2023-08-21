Nasdaq Snaps Losing Streak; Dow Dragged Red

Early morning optimism for the Dow was short-lived, as the index was dragged into the red by heavyweights Nike (NKE) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ). On the flip side, the Nasdaq snapped a four-day losing streak and enjoyed its best daily percentage pop since late-July, while the S&P 500 posted a modest gain of its own.
5 Things to Know Today
- The 30-year fixed mortgage rate hit 7.48% -- its highest level since November 2000. The rate saw a 29-point lift in the last week alone. (CNBC)
- Tropical Storm Hilary is expected to continue to cause "catastrophic" damage in Southern California, as well as historic levels of rainfall across the Western-most states. (Bloomberg)
Gold Secures Another Win
Brushing off several days of wins, crude prices backpedaled due to demand worries. September-dated oil fell 53 cents, or 0.7%, to settle at $80.72 per barrel.
With a continued rise in bond yields, gold scored another session win following a slew of losses. December-dated gold added $6.50, or roughly 0.3%, to settle at $1,923 an ounce.
