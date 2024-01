Nasdaq Slides More Firmly Into The Red But Dow Bounces Into Positive Territory

(RTTNews) - After moving modestly lower early in the session, the major U.S. stock indexes have moved in opposite directions over the course of the trading day on Tuesday. While the tech-heavy Nasdaq has slid more firmly into negative territory, the Dow has bounced above the unchanged line.

Currently, the Nasdaq is off its worst levels but still down 122.98 points or 0.8 percent at 15,505.07. The S&P 500 has swung back and forth across the unchanged and is also down 6.39 points or 0.1 percent at 4,921.54, but the Dow is up 89.13 points or 0.2 percent at 38,422.58.

The slump by the Nasdaq comes as traders are cashing on some of the recent strength in the tech sector ahead of the release of quarterly results from Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL) and software giant Microsoft (MSFT) after the close of today's trading.

Big-name tech companies like Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN) and Meta Platforms (META) are also due to report quarterly results in the coming days.

Uncertainty ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement on Wednesday may also have inspired traders to book tech-sector profits.

The Fed is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged, but the accompanying statement could have a significant impact on the outlook for rates.

Optimism about a March rate cut has faded recently, with many economists now suggesting the Fed will wait until May to begin lowering rates.

Meanwhile, the uptick by the Dow comes amid strong gains by financial giants JPMorgan Chase (JPM) and Goldman Sachs (GS).

On the U.S. economic front, Labor Department released a report this morning showing an unexpected increase in job openings in the month of December.

The Labor Department said job openings rose to 9.03 million in December from an upwardly revised 8.93 million in November.

Economists had expected job openings to dip to 8.75 million in December from the 8.79 million originally reported for the previous month.

A separate report released by the Conference Board showed a continued improvement in U.S. consumer confidence in the month of January.

The Conference Board said its consumer confidence index jumped to 114.8 in January from a downwardly revised 108.0 in December.

Economists had expected the consumer confidence index to climb to 114.0 from the 110.7 originally reported for the previous month.

The consumer confidence index increased for the third consecutive month, reaching its highest level since December 2021.

Sector News

Oil service stocks have well climbed off their worst levels but continue to see significant weakness on the day, with the Philadelphia Oil Service Index down by 1.8 percent.

The weakness among oil service stocks comes despite a sharp increase by the price of crude oil, as crude for March delivery is jumping $1.27 to $78.05 a barrel.

Considerable weakness also remains visible among airline stocks, resulting in a 1.7 percent drop by the NYSE Arca Airline Index.

JetBlue Airways (JBLU) has moved sharply lower after reporting a narrower than expected fourth quarter loss but forecasting lower revenues and higher costs in the first quarter.

Semiconductor, biotechnology and networking stocks are also seeing notable weakness, contributing to the pullback by the tech-heavy Nasdaq.

On the other hand, oil producer stocks have shown a strong move to the upside along with the price of crude oil, driving the NYSE Arca Oil Index up by 1.5 percent.

Other Markets

In overseas trading stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance on Tuesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index inched up by 0.1 percent and Australia's S&P/ASX 200 Index rose by 0.3 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index plunged by 2.3 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets all moved to the upside on the day. While the German DAX Index crept up by 0.2 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the French CAC 40 Index climbed by 0.4 percent and 0.5 percent, respectively.

In the bond market, treasuries have pulled back near the unchanged line after seeing early strength. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is down by less than a basis point at 4.082 percent.

