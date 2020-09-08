Nasdaq slides 3% as tech rout deepens

Sept 8 (Reuters) - The Nasdaq tumbled more than 3% at the open on Tuesday as investors sold off shares of Tesla and other tech heavyweights, while simmering U.S.-China tensions and concerns over a rocky economic rebound also weighed on sentiment.

The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 412.44 points, or 3.65%, to 10,900.70 at the opening bell. The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 208.08 points, or 0.74%, at the open to 27,925.23, while the S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 55.08 points, or 1.61%, at 3,371.88.

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

