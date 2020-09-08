US Markets
IXIC

Nasdaq slides 3% as tech rout deepens

Contributor
Sagarika Jaisinghani Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

The Nasdaq tumbled more than 3% at the open on Tuesday as investors sold off shares of Tesla and other tech heavyweights, while simmering U.S.-China tensions and concerns over a rocky economic rebound also weighed on sentiment.

Sept 8 (Reuters) - The Nasdaq tumbled more than 3% at the open on Tuesday as investors sold off shares of Tesla and other tech heavyweights, while simmering U.S.-China tensions and concerns over a rocky economic rebound also weighed on sentiment.

The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 412.44 points, or 3.65%, to 10,900.70 at the opening bell. The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 208.08 points, or 0.74%, at the open to 27,925.23, while the S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 55.08 points, or 1.61%, at 3,371.88.

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Sagarika.Jaisinghani@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2256))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

IXIC SPX

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular