News & Insights

US Markets
NDAQ

Nasdaq signs technical assistance agreement with Ukraine - USAID

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

February 12, 2024 — 10:52 am EST

Written by Andrea Shalal for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Exchange operator Nasdaq NDAQ.O has signed a partnership agreement with the Ukrainian government aimed at supporting the development of Ukrainian capital markets, the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) said on Monday.

USAID, which has helped Ukraine match foreign investors with Ukrainian companies, said the memorandum of understanding called for Nasdaq to provide a range of technical assistance to the government of Ukraine as it gears up to open a new International Finance Center and develops Ukrainian capital markets.

"This new partnership between Nasdaq and the Government of Ukraine demonstrates that Ukraine is open for business, even as they continue to fight for their freedom," USAID Administrator Samantha Power said in a statement.

She said investors were demonstrating their confidence in Ukraine’s future, with some $4.1 billion in foreign direct investment entering the country in the first three quarters of 2023. Full-year data was not immediately available.

"This partnership further underscores the attractive investment opportunities Ukraine offers. We welcome Nasdaq’s commitment to support the development of Ukrainian capital markets, which will be critical in the recovery effort."

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((andrea.shalal@tr.com; +1 202-815-7432;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US MarketsWorld Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NDAQ

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.