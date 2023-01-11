US Markets
NDAQ

Nasdaq short interest up 2.2% in late December

Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

January 11, 2023 — 04:09 pm EST

Written by Reuters ->

NEW YORK, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Short interest on the Nasdaq rose 2.2% in the second half of December, the exchange said on Wednesday. As of Dec. 30, short interest rose to about 12.651 billion shares, compared with 12.373 billion shares as of Dec. 30. Investors who sell securities 'short' borrow shares and then sell them, expecting the stock to fall so they can buy the shares back at the lower price, return them to the lender and pocket the difference. Shorting can also be part of a hedging strategy. (U.S. markets team) ((+1-646-223-6344))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NDAQ

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.