Nasdaq short interest up 2.2% in late December

NEW YORK, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Short interest on the Nasdaq rose 2.2% in the second half of December, the exchange said on Wednesday. As of Dec. 30, short interest rose to about 12.651 billion shares, compared with 12.373 billion shares as of Dec. 30. Investors who sell securities 'short' borrow shares and then sell them, expecting the stock to fall so they can buy the shares back at the lower price, return them to the lender and pocket the difference. Shorting can also be part of a hedging strategy. (U.S. markets team) ((+1-646-223-6344))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.