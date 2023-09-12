News & Insights

US Markets
NDAQ

Nasdaq short interest down 1.7% in late August

Credit: REUTERS/JEENAH MOON

September 12, 2023 — 05:58 pm EDT

Written by Reuters ->

NEW YORK, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Short interest on the Nasdaq fell 1.7% in the second half of August, the exchange said on Tuesday. As of Aug. 31, short interest fell to about 12.018 billion shares, compared with 12.222 billion shares as of Aug. 15. Investors who sell securities 'short' borrow shares and then sell them, expecting the stock to fall so they can buy the shares back at the lower price, return them to the lender and pocket the difference. Shorting can also be part of a hedging strategy. (U.S. markets team) ((+1-646-223-6344))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NDAQ

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.