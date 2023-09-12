Nasdaq short interest down 1.7% in late August

NEW YORK, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Short interest on the Nasdaq fell 1.7% in the second half of August, the exchange said on Tuesday. As of Aug. 31, short interest fell to about 12.018 billion shares, compared with 12.222 billion shares as of Aug. 15. Investors who sell securities 'short' borrow shares and then sell them, expecting the stock to fall so they can buy the shares back at the lower price, return them to the lender and pocket the difference. Shorting can also be part of a hedging strategy. (U.S. markets team) ((+1-646-223-6344))

