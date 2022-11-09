US Markets
Nasdaq short interest down 0.3% in late October

November 09, 2022 — 04:55 pm EST

Written by Chuck Mikolajczak for Reuters

NEW YORK, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Short interest on the Nasdaq fell 0.3% in late October, the exchange said on Wednesday.

As of Oct. 31, short interest slipped to about 12.519 billion shares, compared with 12.558 billion shares as of Oct. 14.

Investors who sell securities "short" borrow shares and then sell them, expecting the stock to fall so they can buy the shares back at the lower price, return them to the lender and pocket the difference.

Shorting can also be part of a hedging strategy.

(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak Editing by Chris Reese)

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider.
