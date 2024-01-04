Nasdaq Shakes Off Upbeat Jobs Data, Logs 5-Day Losing Streak

The Dow edged higher Thursday, reversing some of its early 2024 losses in the wake of optimistic jobs data. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 closed near breakeven, as the Nasdaq posted a fifth-consecutive loss -- its longest such streak since October 2022 -- amid uncertainty concerning the Fed's future interest rate moves.

5 Things to Know Today

Cannabis stocks jumped again today after the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) said it's reviewing a recommendation to change marijuana's Schedule I classification. (MarketWatch)

Sports media rights have hit new levels after the NCAA and ESPN inked an eight-year deal worth $920 million -- triple their current 14-year deal. (CNBC) Revisiting Wall Street's 2023 rally. Upgrade helps chip stock snap losing streak. Analyst: Yeti stock facing fierce competition.

Gold Prices Rise From 2-Week Lows

Oil futures finished Thursday lower, after U.S. data showed a weekly rise in domestic gasoline and distillate supplies. For the session, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for February delivery erased 51 cents, or 0.7%, to finish at $72.19 a barrel.

Gold prices ran higher, after the U.S. dollar pulled back slightly following today's jobs data. February-dated gold futures rebounded from two-week lows after adding $7.20, or 0.4% to settle at $2,050 per ounce.

