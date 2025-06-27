Nasdaq Sets Record with $102.455 Billion Executed in Closing Cross During Russell US Indexes Reconstitution

Nasdaq reports record trading volume during Russell Reconstitution, facilitating over $102 billion in transactions in a single event.

On June 27, 2025, Nasdaq, Inc. announced a record-setting day for its Nasdaq Closing Cross, which facilitated the rebalance of Nasdaq-listed securities during the annual reconstitution of the Russell US Indexes. This year marks the 41st anniversary of the Russell 3000® Index and the 22nd year of using the Closing Cross for this purpose. A total of 2.5 billion shares, valued at over $102 billion, were executed in just 0.871 seconds, surpassing the previous year's record of $95.2 billion. Nasdaq's Executive Vice President Kevin Kennedy highlighted the importance of the Closing Cross in maintaining market integrity and processing high volumes of trades. FTSE Russell CEO Fiona Bassett emphasized the significance of the Russell Reconstitution in maintaining the representativeness of US equity markets. Nasdaq's ongoing investments in technology aim to enhance market transparency and efficiency, ensuring the platform can support increasing trading volumes effectively.

Potential Positives

Nasdaq achieved a record trading volume of over $102 billion during the Russell Reconstitution, demonstrating significant growth and market participation.

The Nasdaq Closing Cross processed trades in just 0.871 seconds, showcasing the platform's efficiency and technological capability.

This record milestone reflects continued trust from the investment community in Nasdaq's role in ensuring market integrity and transparency.

Nasdaq's investments in market modernization and technological advancements position the company favorably in an increasingly competitive trading environment.

Potential Negatives

While celebrating a record in trading volume, the press release does not address potential risks or volatility associated with such high trading activity, which could raise concerns among investors about market stability.

The release emphasizes technological investments and advancements, but it lacks specific details on any challenges or failures that may have occurred during the implementation of these technologies.

The mention of "forward-looking statements" may indicate underlying uncertainties or risks about future performance that investors could find troubling.

FAQ

What milestone did the Nasdaq Closing Cross achieve during the 2025 Russell Reconstitution?

The Nasdaq Closing Cross recorded $102.455 billion in a single session, marking a new milestone for liquidity.

How has the Nasdaq Closing Cross evolved over the years?

Since its inception, the Closing Cross has reduced latency by over 85% and increased trade volume by over 550%.

What is the importance of the Russell Reconstitution for investors?

It allows asset managers to adjust portfolios to reflect Russell's updated index composition, ensuring accurate market representation.

How does Nasdaq support transparency and integrity in trading?

Nasdaq invests in modernizing market technology to improve liquidity and provides tools that enhance market transparency.

What is the focus of FTSE Russell in index management?

FTSE Russell emphasizes a transparent, rules-based methodology and partners with market leaders to enhance index design and governance.

$NDAQ Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $NDAQ stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NDAQ stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 05/12.

$NDAQ Insider Trading Activity

$NDAQ insiders have traded $NDAQ stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NDAQ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRADLEY J PETERSON (EVP, CIO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 19,364 shares for an estimated $1,535,544 .

. SARAH YOUNGWOOD (Executive Vice President) sold 14,959 shares for an estimated $1,102,179

COHEN TAL (President, Market Platforms) sold 8,955 shares for an estimated $749,981

PC NELSON GRIGGS (Pres. Capital Access Platforms) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,000 shares for an estimated $664,240 .

. BRYAN EVERARD SMITH (EVP, CPO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 7,289 shares for an estimated $569,717 .

. JEREMY SKULE (EVP, CSO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,106 shares for an estimated $173,534.

$NDAQ Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 503 institutional investors add shares of $NDAQ stock to their portfolio, and 415 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$NDAQ Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NDAQ in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/17/2025

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/09/2025

$NDAQ Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NDAQ recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $NDAQ in the last 6 months, with a median target of $90.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Owen Lau from Oppenheimer set a target price of $96.0 on 06/17/2025

on 06/17/2025 Patrick O'Shaughnessy from Raymond James set a target price of $84.0 on 01/09/2025

NEW YORK, June 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq, Inc. (Nasdaq: NDAQ) today announced the



Nasdaq Closing Cross



had a record day as it was used to rebalance Nasdaq-listed securities in the entire family of Russell US Indexes, part of global index provider FTSE Russell, during its



annual reconstitution



. This year marks the 41



st



anniversary of the Russell 3000® Index and the 22



nd



year that the Closing Cross has been used to calculate the Russell Reconstitution.





2,506,428,416 shares, representing a record $102.455 billion, were executed in the Closing Cross in 0.871 seconds across Nasdaq-listed securities, representing the largest liquidity event on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange for the Russell Reconstitution. The new milestone compares with 2024’s record, which represented $95.257 billion, executed in 0.878 seconds across Nasdaq-listed securities during Russell's annual reconstitution.





“The Nasdaq Closing Cross serves a critical role in capital markets infrastructure, processing trades and providing transparent price facilitation, particularly as U.S equities see unprecedented volumes and message traffic,” said Kevin Kennedy, Executive Vice President of North American Markets at Nasdaq. “We are thrilled to celebrate a new record notional value of shares traded during the Russell Reconstitution and to continue delivering the highest level of performance, resilience and precision for the market every day, including during the market's most critical events.”





“Russell Reconstitution is a cornerstone event for the US equity markets, ensuring the full suite of Russell US Indexes remain precise and representative of the ever-evolving marketplace,” said Fiona Bassett, CEO of FTSE Russell. “This year’s record notional volume underscores the continued trust the investment community places in our transparent and rules-based process. We’re proud to celebrate the successful completion of this year’s rebalancing with our longstanding friends at Nasdaq, marking another milestone in our shared commitment to market integrity and efficiency.”





The Closing Cross brings together buy and sell interests executing all shares for each stock at a single price, one that reflects the accurate supply and demand for these securities. The technology reflects each symbol’s true supply and demand, providing unparalleled insight into the market close.





All Russell US Indexes are subsets of the Russell 3000E™ Index, which represents approximately 98% of the US equity market. Russell US Indexes allow investors to track current and historical market performance by specific market segment (large cap/small cap) or investment style (growth/value/defensive/dynamic). Today, approximately $10.6 trillion in assets are benchmarked to or invested in products based on the Russell US Indexes.





Russell reconstitution day is one of the year’s most highly anticipated and heaviest trading days in the US equity market, as asset managers seek to reconfigure their portfolios to reflect the composition of Russell's newly reconstituted US indexes. The index reconstitution process was completed today, and the newly reconstituted index membership will take effect when markets open on Monday, June 30th, 2025. Please visit our website for more information on the



Nasdaq Closing Cross



.







Continued expansion in trading volumes







Since the Nasdaq Closing Cross began calculating the Russell Reconstitution over two decades ago, the Cross has reduced latency by over 85% while effectively keeping pace with an increasing trade volume growth of over 550% and an increasing notional volume growth of over 1500%. To maintain the liquidity and resiliency of its systems during these evolving market conditions, Nasdaq has made considerable investments in market modernization and capacity enhancement. These efforts are consistent with Nasdaq's broader commitment to providing technology solutions that enhance transparency and support the global financial ecosystem.





Trading volume increases have been felt not just by Nasdaq, but by firms globally, necessitating the development and deployment of technologically enhanced markets and trading infrastructure. Leveraging its expansive experience operating leading exchange businesses in the world’s most advanced markets, Nasdaq recently launched Eqlipse, the fourth generation of its marketplace technology platform. The launch followed years of strategic investment to develop a unified and interoperable suite of solutions across trading, clearing, central securities depository, and data intelligence. It allows Nasdaq to form deeper strategic technology partnerships with market infrastructure providers, which includes more than 135 clients around the world, reinforcing Nasdaq’s ability to enhance liquidity, transparency and integrity across global capital markets.







About Nasdaq







Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global technology company serving corporate clients, investment managers, banks, brokers, and exchange operators as they navigate and interact with the global capital markets and the broader financial system. We aspire to deliver world-leading platforms that improve the liquidity, transparency, and integrity of the global economy. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software, exchange capabilities, and client-centric services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions, and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on X @Nasdaq, or at



www.nasdaq.com



.







About FTSE Russell:







FTSE Russell is a global index leader that provides innovative benchmarking, analytics and data solutions for investors worldwide. FTSE Russell calculates thousands of indexes that measure and benchmark markets and asset classes in more than 70 countries, covering 98% of the investable market globally.





FTSE Russell index expertise and products are used extensively by institutional and retail investors globally. Approximately $18.1 trillion is benchmarked to FTSE Russell indexes. Leading asset owners, asset managers, ETF providers and investment banks choose FTSE Russell indexes to benchmark their investment performance and create ETFs, structured products and index-based derivatives.





A core set of universal principles guides FTSE Russell index design and management: a transparent rules-based methodology is informed by independent committees of leading market participants. FTSE Russell is focused on applying the highest industry standards in index design and governance and embraces the IOSCO Principles. FTSE Russell is also focused on index innovation and customer partnerships as it seeks to enhance the breadth, depth and reach of its offering.





FTSE Russell is wholly owned by London Stock Exchange Group.





For more information, visit



FTSE Russell



.









Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements











The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Nasdaq and its products and offerings. We caution that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond Nasdaq's control. These factors include but are not limited to factors detailed in Nasdaq's annual report on Form 10-K, and periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to release any revisions to any forward-looking statements.









Nasdaq Media Contacts:







Gabrielle Vennitti





(914) 510-3354







Gabrielle.Vennitti@nasdaq.com









FTSE Russell Media Contact:







Simon Henrick





+44 (0)20 7797 1222







newsroom@lseg.com







